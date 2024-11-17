Russell Wilson stats today: Steelers QB's passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Ravens

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 11 game that could have big ramifications for the rest of the season. The veteran quarterback entered Acrisure Stadium hoping to extend his unbeaten run with the Steelers (3-0) against the team they're fighting for the top spot in the AFC North division.

Wilson had a discreet first half, completing 11 of 17 pass attempts but only tallying 71 yards. The Steelers relied on Chris Boswell to give them the first six points of the half with two field goals, but rather than being a red flag, seeing Wilson having a quiet start to the game has become the rule for the veteran.

Russell Wilson's stats today vs. Ravens

A summary of Russell Wilson's stats in Week 11 divisional duel aginst Ravens can be seen below.

Pass attempts: 36

Pass completions: 23

Passing yards: 205

TDs: 0

INTs: 1

Sacks: 4-24

QB Rating: 67.5

Russell Wilson had a strong second half, going from 76 passing yards to 205, but was intercepted once. The Steelers and Ravens played a close game that entered the final minute with a 2-point difference for the home team. He was sacked four times, but still manage to lead the Steelers to a hard-fought 18-16 victory.

Pittsburgh didn't score a single touchdown during this game, but relied on a collective effort to pull off the win and establish themselves as the AFC North division leaders. George Pickens was Wilson's favorite target with 89 receiving yards on eight receptions.

Darnell Washington caught two passes for 42 yards and Najee Harris contributed 30 receiving yards on four receptions. The Steelers escaped a close matchup against a direct opponent for the division title and Wilson extends his unbeaten run with Pittsburgh to 4-0.

