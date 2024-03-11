Russell Wilson Steelers contract: How much will 9x Pro Bowl QB earn in Pittsburgh?

Quarterback Russell Wilson will now have the chance to start over in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the official announcement of his departure from the Denver Broncos.

The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play for the Steelers in the upcoming campaign, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wilson has also verified the information.

The 35-year-old's turbulent time with the Broncos will effectively conclude on March 13. The Steelers will be depending on their resources to be able to provide him with the necessary support to help him get on the right course, even though Wilson in Denver wasn't very successful.

Let's examine the nine-time Pro Bowl player's salary projection for Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson's contract details with the Steelers

The one-year contract that Russell Wilson has with the Pittsburgh Steelers will still cost his former side, the Denver Broncos, $38 million in 2024. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has claimed that Wilson will only be getting paid $1.2 million by the Steelers.

Even though they released Wilson, the Denver team still owes him $38 million for the 2024 NFL season. His projected $1 million paycheck with the Steelers will be deducted from the sum Denver owes him.

Wilson will receive a substantial $38 million from the Broncos and just over $1 million from Pittsburgh in 2024. In all, Wilson will make $39 million this year from this deal.

Although Wilson's pay with the Steelers may appear low, it should be remembered that he has made over $260 million in his NFL career and ranks fourth in NFL history.

Russell Wilson's NFL statistics

Russell Wilson's performance in 2023 suggests that he may still be a good starting quarterback. With 15 starts, he completed 66.4 % of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns. Although he and the Denver Broncos did not have a flawless season, it was a big improvement from the 2022 season for the ace quarterback.

Wilson will be hoping for better fortune with the Steelers in 2024 after being benched for Jarrett Stidham during the final two games of the Broncos' season.

Wilson is 19th in all-time yards gained, with 43,653 yards. He also has a career record of 115-72-1. As he goes into the latter stages of his career, he'll try to improve on those numbers.