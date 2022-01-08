Russell Wilson vs. Pete Carroll: Who should the Seahawks choose to keep?

The Seattle Seahawks have a huge decision to make involving both Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll. It seems clear at this point that both cannot return for the 2022 season. If one should go, who should it be?

This is a franchise-altering decision that the Seahawks ownership is tasked with making. The wrong choice may not necessarily tank the franchise forever, but it could lead to a long period of losing after so much success throughout the past decade.

We take a look at the two choices and give our verdict on who should stay put in Seattle.

The case for keeping Pete Carroll

Carroll has been fantastic as the head coach for the Seahawks. He showed up in 2010 and since then has won a Super Bowl, gone to another and nearly won, while making the postseason nine times.

From 2012 until 2020 Carroll and the Seahawks went without a single losing season, a winning run that coincided with Wilson's arrival in Seattle. Carroll has been a true winner with the Seahawks and has shown the kind of consistency that many NFL teams look for in a head coach.

The only concern with Carroll is his age. At 70 years old, one would imagine he has an obligation to let the team know how long he plans to keep on coaching. If he is ready to retire soon, the decision would be easier to make.

The case for keeping Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

NFL teams dream of finding a quarterback like Wilson. 2021 is going to be the first losing season of his career. Wilson has made eight Pro Bowls since his debut in 2012. And until this season, he had never missed a start.

Wilson is a true dual-threat quarterback who can make opposing defenses pay with his arms and his legs. That remains true even at the age of 33. Detractors will mention how Wilson struggled in 2021, but he also returned rather quickly from what looked like a gruesome finger injury.

Wilson is a true franchise quarterback and the Seahawks have him locked in for two more seasons for a combined total of $51 million. That is an absolute bargain in today's NFL and the Seahawks might need to pay any other quarterback close to $24 million in 2022 alone if they opt to move on from their veteran signal-caller.

Who should the Seahawks choose?

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



It does feel like Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll are headed for a split



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE Russell Wilson & the Seahawks are in a BAD SPOT.It does feel like Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll are headed for a split Russell Wilson & the Seahawks are in a BAD SPOT.It does feel like Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll are headed for a split#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/tTloaHcFz0

Wilson has to be the answer here. It is extremely difficult to replace a quarterback of his caliber. Not that Carroll is easily replaceable, but he is not the one running the offense on the field.

It already appears as if the Seahawks would not choose to move on from Wilson as a question of his talent. Rather, his departure could instead point to organizational changes being made that are not to his liking.

Wilson has spent years being a great company man, it may be time for the Seahawks to lean in and take any advice he gives them if he is to lead them back to winning ways.

If that means he wants a new head coach, the franchise may have to oblige in order to avoid a situation where Carroll's final years in Seattle are spent toiling away with a young, unproven quarterback.

