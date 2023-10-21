Ryan Clark jokes that Walmart’s slow cashier transition to self-checkout is to pay 1-5 Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton to help turn around a team that finished 5-12 last season. However, Denver is off to another slow start in 2023 with a record of 1-5 and last in the AFC West.

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark appeared on "First Take" to discuss Payton. Clark jokingly explained that there are no longer any cashiers at Walmart as the money was given to Sean Payton by the team's new ownership group led by Walmart's chairman Greg Penner.

"This is what Sean Payton saw," Clark said. "So every time you go to Wal-Mart down here, they don't have no tellers. You cannot go to no lane where somebody can help you. You got to go to self-checkout because the Waltons gave all that money to Sean Payton."

"Sean Payton wasn't waiting to go to Los Angeles, so Payton was finna get this Walmart money. There's 85 million," he added. "He don't care nothing about what's happening in Los Angeles. He ain't tripping on Russell Wilson. He went for the money. And the guy that's going to be there next year, I'm telling you, is going to be Kellen Moore in Los Angeles."

Payton replaced Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired by Denver after Week 16 of the 2022 season with a 4-11 record. This season, the offense isn't struggling as much as it did last season but now the defense is struggling.

They are at or near the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed per game under Payton so far. His $18 million-dollar salary is second to Bill Belichick and his $20 million salary with the New England Patriots.

Denver is currently sitting in last place and looking to avoid their seventh straight losing season.

Where did Sean Payton coach before the Broncos?

Prior to taking the Denver job, Payton spent 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2006 - 2021). He led the franchise to its lone Super Bowl in the 2006 season.

How much did the Walton-Penner group buy the Denver Broncos for?

Denver Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner

In August 2022, the league approved the Walton-Penner Group's bid to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 Billion. It was the largest purchase ever for a team until a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion to buy the Washington Commanders back in July.