Ryan Clark landing spots: 5 NFL teams that could land ex-Steelers star as General Manager

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark has been successful in permeating sports media. Aside from doing The Pivot podcast with Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, he appears in ESPN programs like Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.

He’s also part of the Inside the NFL broadcasting crew when it transferred to the CW. Clark also hosts a mixed martial arts podcast with former UFC two-division world champion Daniel Cormier. But despite his countless shows, he’s willing to leave it all behind to become an NFL general manager someday.

Ryan Clark would like a hand in building an NFL team

The 13-year NFL veteran shared with GQ Sports’ Julian Kimble:

“It's a subjective, opinion-based business, both in the way you do it and the way you're critiqued. One person might think I'm excellent, but another might think I'm terrible, and those are the people making the decisions. But I'm going to be a GM one day; that's my next job.”

“I prepare every day by talking to former GMs, putting together my list of priorities, and writing down what sort of coach I want to work with. What alignments are necessary in order to go out and pick players. What's the physicality level of my offense? How do I want to play defense?”

Ryan Clark won Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2023, he also took home the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst. Being an NFL general manager position gives him a shot at winning another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Will any team allow him to handle the top front office position? Black Monday is fast approaching, and there might be some openings. That said, here are five teams who could hire him as GM.

5 NFL teams that could hire Ryan Clark as General Manager

With Clark already sharing his football knowledge through numerous shows, here are some teams that could benefit from his wisdom if he becomes general manager.

1) New England Patriots

Bill Belichick serves as the Patriots’ de facto general manager and head coach. However, changes might happen at Foxborough with the team falling on hard times. They became the first team since 1938 to lose three consecutive games despite giving up ten points or less.

While Belichick has helped deliver six Super Bowl championships, their recent slump might be the beginning of the end for his 23-year tenure. Parting with Belichick might compel New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to bring in a general manager, and Ryan Clark could be that man.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

Getting rid of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler gave the Raiders a boost, leading to a two-game winning streak. However, they were no match against the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, absorbing two consecutive losses.

Those defeats highlight the extensive work the franchise must do to build a competitive roster. Interim general manager Champ Kelly will have a chance to keep the role for good. But if he isn’t up for the task, the Raiders could give Ryan Clark a shot.

3) New York Jets

Joe Douglas has found gems in the NFL Draft, like Quinnen Williams, Garrett Wilson, and Sauce Gardner. However, getting those talented players hasn’t translated into wins. Aaron Rodgers’ injury could save his job, but for how long?

Douglas took over the Jets’ general manager position in 2019 via a six-year contract. That deal will end after the 2024 season. But if team ownership fires him a year before his deal expires, the Jets could consider Ryan Clark as Douglas’ replacement.

4) New York Giants

New York football has fallen on hard times. The Jets are struggling after Rodgers’ brief stint, while the Giants are not the same team that made last year’s playoffs. General Manager Joe Schoen might be on the hot seat after giving Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million extension.

If the Giants decide to move on from Schoen (and possibly Brian Daboll), they could allow Ryan Clark to bring a fifth Super Bowl title to Big Blue.

5) Carolina Panthers

Drafting Bryce Young with the top overall pick wasn’t enough to turn things around. Since then, they’ve won only one game, a 15-12 result over the Houston Texans. Frank Reich had already lost his job as head coach, with Chris Tabor taking over as the interim.

While team owner David Tepper mentioned in a recent press conference that he’s a patient guy, the contrary has happened during his tenure. Could General Manager Scott Fitterer get the pink slip soon in that case? If he does, the Panthers can consider Ryan Clark as his replacement.