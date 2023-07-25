One of the most anticipated storylines for the 2023 season is Odell Beckham Jr. finally returning to the NFL after his knee injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joining the Rams midway through the year after an acrimonious end to his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, he became a key part of Sean McVay's offense that year. However, during the big game, his tore his ACL and wasn't able to finish the game as Los Angeles capped the season with a ring.

With more than a year to get fully healthy and back to his costumary level, and joining forces with Lamar Jackson, expectations for the wide receiver are sky high among some fans, but others are not so sure that his return will be successful. And that debate sprinkled across ESPN's First Take show on Monday.

After Stephen A. Smith gave his verdict that Odell will not be a 1.000-yard receiver with the Baltimore Ravens, Ryan Clark went crazy during the show to show his belief that Odell Beckham Jr. will once again be a star:

"Are you out of your mind? You're saying that, if Odell Beckham Jr. is healthy for a 17-game season, he's not going to get 1000 [yards]? When you're Lamar Jackson, and you now have Odell Beckham Jr. on your team - and you mentioned all of these other people, ain't none of them dudes Odell. For Eli Manning, when he caught a slant, none of them dudes could get him. He's had over a year to get healthy, over a year to remember who he was. He's gonna go absolutely crazy. He's gonna come up clutch when big time players are needed"

Is Odell Beckham Jr. healthy for the 2023 season?

Clinically, the expectation is that he's healthy; the medical staff would not give permission for his signing without having done all the possible checks.

He signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth $15 million. He will be the number one receiver in a group that also has Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, the best that was ever given to Lamar Jackson during his pro career.

