Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Brady represent two polar opposite types of NFL stars

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Brady spent some time as rivals in the AFC East. Yet fans were unaware of the apparent bad blood between the two that has come to light recently.

To summarize, Fitzpatrick apparently has a ton of animosity toward Brady for the time they spent competing against each other. The latter either pretended like he didn't know why Fitzpatrick felt this way or just did not want to engage. It's either that, or he is really enjoying his villain role in this story.

This is the type of drama NFL fans love to eat up, and this story, in particular, raises a polarizing comparison.

Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick could not be more different

The only thing these two quarterbacks have in common is that they have both had long careers. Of course, Brady has had a bit more success and is arguably the greatest NFL player of all time. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick is remembered for minor fits of success, followed by mostly average play. Yet both are stars in their own ways.

Fitzpatrick is one of the most unique stars in modern NFL history. He was a 2005 seventh-round pick by the St. Louis Rams, which is a spot that does not usually lead to a long-term commitment.

And that was true, at least, in St. Louis. But he then traveled all over the league and finally made a name for himself with the Buffalo Bills in 2011, even though his best record in town was 6-10.

Fitzpatrick ended his NFL career with a final record of 59-87-1 after starting just one game for Washington in 2021. For some, that would be considered going out with a whimper. But for him, he retired a hero, known for his role as "Fitzmagic" for teams all over the NFL.

Then, there is Brady. He is a living legend and someone considered to be the "GOAT" in, not just the NFL, but in all professional sports. There may never be another player like him, and he has taken down legends, backups, and everyone in between.

That is why this rivalry comes out of nowhere. Yet it does make sense that players who are not Brady are not exactly fond of him as a competitor. Who likes losing to anyone? Fans must also remember the two went at it in the AFC East for years, with the living legend usually taking home the victory.

Someone like Fitzpatrick had to fight and claw his way to starting jobs all over the league. So if he ever felt snubbed by a star like Brady, bad blood would easily arise.

One would assume there is a fair amount of ego involved in a job like this. No one wants to be considered second fiddle to anyone else. In this comparison of two stars, both can just rest easy knowing they reached the sport's highest level and enjoyed success, albeit in much different ways.

