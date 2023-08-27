Ryan Jensen net worth: How much is the Buccaneers star worth in 2023?

In 2018, Ryan Jensen departed the Baltimore Ravens and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He agreed to a four-year, $42 million deal with the Buccaneers, with a $22 million guarantee and an average yearly paycheck of $10.5 million. Jensen will have a base salary of $1.16 million in 2023.

Multiple web sources estimate Ryan Jensen's net worth to be $3 million in 2023. According to Spotrac, he has earned a total of $59.6 million throughout his 10-season playing career, accounting for most of his overall net worth.

According to thesportslite.com, the NFL center has also profited from endorsement and sponsorship partnerships with other companies, including Bleep Sheep, Crown Royal, and Yoder Smokes.

Ryan Jensen is expected to miss the whole of 2023 after suffering a serious injury

Ryan Jensen, regarded as one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' primary players, might be out for a while.

After recovering from an injury that caused him to miss the entirety of last season, Jensen has been skipping workouts for the past few weeks, but he did not accompany the club to New York for their joint practices with the Jets.

During the team's preseason game on Saturday, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht announced during a broadcast that Jensen will be placed on injured reserve. The news was released after Jensen missed a significant amount of training camp.

He missed the entire season in 2022 due to a knee ailment. Tragically, Licht believes that the center may have played his final NFL game.

During Jensen's inactivity for Tampa Bay last year, Robert Hainsey started each of the team's 17 games. Hainsey and Nick Leverett have been trading off snaps thus far in the preseason.

Jensen has spent five seasons (including the 2022 season in which he did not play) and made 65 starts with the Buccaneers after spending his first four years with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. In 2021, he was chosen for his first Pro Bowl.

