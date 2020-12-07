The New Orleans Saints won a huge game against a tough Atlanta Falcons team

The New Orleans Saints came into Sunday's game with a huge opportunity for the 2020 NFL season. They had the opportunity to clinch the first NFL playoff spot. The New Orleans Saints needed to beat the Atlanta Falcons at home to secure a postseason birth. Plus, they needed the Chicago Bears to lose to the Detroit Lions. Mission accomplished.

Strong start helps #Saints clinch playoff berth with 21-16 victory over Atlanta ⚜️



Story: https://t.co/YWIjlYZcUt



by @JohnDeShazier pic.twitter.com/qHAIxyZ6eB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 7, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill threw his first touchdown pass of the 2020 NFL season in the first quarter. Hill then connected with Jared Cook for his second touchdown in the first half. The New Orleans Saints took a 14-9 lead into halftime on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara added to the New Orleans Saints' lead by breaking an 11-yard run for a touchdown. The defense was just as impressive. Heading into the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints defense had a streak of 42 consecutive drives without giving up a touchdown.

But in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons broke this streak. Matt Ryan led the Falcons down the field and found wide receiver Russell Gage for the team's first touchdown. From there, the Atlanta Falcons rallied and made it a close game.

The Atlanta Falcons defense held the New Orleans offense to a punt. Fans held their breath, as Matt Ryan has had great success in leading game-winning drives. He had another chance to lead his team to victory here.

Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons only had nine seconds after they made it past the 50-yard line. Matt Ryan took the snap and dropped back to throw a Hail Mary, hoping for a miracle. But the New Orleans Saints defense knocked the football down to secure the win. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-16, clinching a playoff spot in the process.

Advertisement

The #Saints are headed to the playoffs!!! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/DAu3I1jo9o — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2020

Taysom Hill gave New Orleans Saints hope with his performance in NFL Week 13

The New Orleans Saints have had back-to-back seasons where veteran quarterback Drew Brees has missed time due to injury. The Saints have gotten great contributions from his backups. This year, Taysom Hill has stepped up in Drew Brees' absence.

Taysom Hill has brought a different feel to the New Orleans Saints offense. He gives them a quarterback that can take off running if he needs to. Hill carried the football 14 times for 83 yards in the New Orleans Saints' win on Sunday. But he also put together a solid game through the air.

Taysom Hill gets his first career TD pass 🚨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/JzxGvufznQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

The big question coming into this game was whether Taysom Hill can be the team's future quarterback. The young quarterback made a strong case for himself on Sunday. Taysom Hill threw for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertisement

Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints

The future still remains uncertain as to whether Taysom Hill can lead this franchise. Still, he made great strides in the right direction by leading them to a victory on Sunday. Hill may or may not be the team's future quarterback. But after Sunday's performance, it's clear that he can throw and run the football effectively.