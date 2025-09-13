Saints vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Following a 20–13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Saints will attempt to come out on top for the first time this season on Sunday against the Niners.
The 49ers enter Week 2 with a winning record following a narrow win against the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener. While that win was a perfect way to start the season, they are facing several injuries to important players, such as tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy.
Here, we will take a look at the projected starting lineups of both sides ahead of the Week 2 clash.
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 1
New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup
Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the 49ers:
Position
Starter
QB
Spencer Rattler
RB
Alvin Kamara
WR
Chris Olave
WR
Rashid Shaheed
WR
Brandin Cooks
TE
Juwan Johnson
LT
Kelvin Banks Jr.
LG
Dillon Radunz
C
Erik McCoy
RG
Cesar Ruiz
RT
Taliese Fuaga
Below is how the Saints could likely line up in defense against the 49ers on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Cameron Jordan
NT
Davon Godchaux
RDE
Bryan Bresee
WLB
Carl Granderson
LLB
Demario Davis
RLB
Pete Werner
SLB
Chris Rumph II
LCB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
SS
Justin Reid
FS
Jonas Sanker
RCB
Alontae Taylor
NB
Isaac Yiadom
Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:
Position
Starter
PK
Blake Grupe
P
Kai Kroeger
H
Kai Kroeger
PR
Rashid Shaheed
KR
Velus Jones Jr.
LS
Zach Wood
San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup
Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Saints:
Position
Starter
QB
Mac Jones
RB
Christian McCaffrey
WR
Jauan Jennings
WR
Ricky Pearsall
WR
Kendrick Bourne
TE
Luke Farrell
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
LT
Trent Williams
LG
Ben Bartch
C
Jake Brendel
RG
Dominick Puni
RT
Colton McKivitz
Below is how the Niners are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Saints:
Position
Starter
LDE
Mykel Williams
LDT
Kalia Davis
RDT
Jordan Elliott
RDE
Nick Bosa
WLB
Dee Winters
MLB
Fred Warner
SLB
Luke Gifford
LCB
Renardo Green
SS
Ji'Ayir Brown
FS
Marques Sigle
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
NB
Upton Stout
Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Saints:
Position
Starter
PK
Eddy Pineiro
P
Thomas Morstead
H
Thomas Morstead
PR
Skyy Moore
KR
Isaac Guerendo
LS
Jon Weeks
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart
New Orleans Saints depth chart
Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Spencer Rattler
Tyler Shough
-
-
RB
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
Devin Neal
Velus Jones Jr.
WR
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
Bub Means (IR)
-
WR
Rashid Shaheed
Mason Tipton
-
-
WR
Brandin Cooks
Trey Palmer
-
-
TE
Juwan Johnson
Jack Stoll
Moliki Matavao
Taysom Hill (out)
LT
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Asim Richards
Barry Wesley (IR)
Landon Young (IR)
LG
Trevor Penning (out)
Dillon Radunz
Torricelli Simpkins III
Nick Saldiveri (IR)
C
Eric McCoy
Luke Fortner
Will Clapp (IR)
-
RG
Cesar Ruiz
Xavier Truss
-
-
RT
Taliese Fuaga
-
-
-
Below is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Cameron Jordan
Jonathan Bullard
Jonah Williams
-
NT
Davon Godchaux
Khristian Boyd
-
-
RDE
Bryan Bresee
Nathan Shepherd
Vernon Broughton
John Ridgeway III
WLB
Carl Granderson
-
-
-
LLB
Demario Davis
Danny Stutsman
Isaiah Stalbird
-
RLB
Pete Werner
Jaylan Ford
-
-
SLB
Chase Young
Chris Rumph II
-
-
LCB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Quincy Riley
-
-
SS
Justin Reid
Jordan Howden
-
-
FS
Jonas Sanker
Julian Blackmon (out)
-
-
RCB
Alontae Taylor
Rejzohn Wright
-
-
NB
Isaac Yiadom
Ugo Amadi
-
-
Below is a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Blake Grupe
-
-
P
Kai Kroeger
-
-
H
Kai Kroeger
-
-
PR
Rashid Shaheed
Ugo Amadi
-
KR
Velus Jones Jr.
Kendre Miller
-
LS
Zach Wood
-
-
San Francisco 49ers depth chart
Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Brock Purdy (out)
Mac Jones
Kurtis Rourke (out)
-
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaac Guerendo
Jordan James
WR
Ricky Pearsall
Jordan Watkins
Brandon Aiyuk (out)
WR
Jauan Jennings
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Demarcus Robinson (suspended)
Trent Taylor
WR
Kendrick Bourne
Skyy Moore
Jacob Cowing (IR)
-
TE
George Kittle (IR)
Luke Farrell
Jake Tonges
-
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
-
-
-
LG
Ben Bartch
Connor Colby
-
-
LT
Trent Williams
Spencer Burford
-
-
C
Jake Brendel
Matt Hennessy
-
-
RT
Colton McKivitz
Austen Pleasants
Isaac Alarcon (suspended)
-
RG
Dominick Puni
Drew Moss
-
-
Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDT
Kalia Davis
Alfred Collins
Kevin Givens (IR)
-
LDE
Mykel Williams
Yetur Gross-Matos
Bryce Huff
-
RDT
Jordan Elliott
CJ West
Jordan Jefferson
-
RDE
Nick Bosa
Sam Okuayinonu
Robert Beal Jr.
Tarron Jackson (IR)
WLB
Dee Winters
Nick Martin
-
-
MLB
Fred Warner
Tatum Bethune
-
-
SCB
Luke Gifford
-
-
-
LCB
Renardo Green
Tre Tomlinson (IR)
-
-
SS
Ji'Ayir Brown
Siran Neal
-
-
FS
Marques Sigle
Malik Mustapha (out)
-
-
RCB
Deommodore Lenoir
Darrell Luter Jr.
Jakob Robinson (IR)
-
NB
Upton Stout
Chase Lucas
-
-
Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Eddy Pineiro
-
-
P
Thomas Morstead
-
-
H
Thomas Morstead
-
-
PR
Skyy Moore
Jordan Watkins
Jacob Cowing
KR
Isaac Guerendo
Skyy Moore
-
LS
Jon Weeks
-
-
How to watch the Saints vs. 49ers Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The 49ers will take on the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the game, with play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, color analyst Daryl Johnston, and sideline reporter Allison Williams providing commentary.
Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV and NFL+.
Game details:
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Allison Williams (color analyst)
Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+
