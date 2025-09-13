Saints vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:54 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Following a 20–13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Saints will attempt to come out on top for the first time this season on Sunday against the Niners.

The 49ers enter Week 2 with a winning record following a narrow win against the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener. While that win was a perfect way to start the season, they are facing several injuries to important players, such as tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Here, we will take a look at the projected starting lineups of both sides ahead of the Week 2 clash.

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 1

New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup

Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the 49ers:

PositionStarter
QBSpencer Rattler
RBAlvin Kamara
WRChris Olave
WRRashid Shaheed
WRBrandin Cooks
TEJuwan Johnson
LTKelvin Banks Jr.
LGDillon Radunz
CErik McCoy
RGCesar Ruiz
RTTaliese Fuaga
Below is how the Saints could likely line up in defense against the 49ers on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDECameron Jordan
NTDavon Godchaux
RDEBryan Bresee
WLBCarl Granderson
LLBDemario Davis
RLBPete Werner
SLBChris Rumph II
LCBKool-Aid McKinstry
SSJustin Reid
FSJonas Sanker
RCBAlontae Taylor
NBIsaac Yiadom
Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:

PositionStarter
PKBlake Grupe
PKai Kroeger
HKai Kroeger
PRRashid Shaheed
KRVelus Jones Jr.
LSZach Wood
San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn
Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Saints:

PositionStarter
QBMac Jones
RBChristian McCaffrey
WRJauan Jennings
WRRicky Pearsall
WRKendrick Bourne
TELuke Farrell
FBKyle Juszczyk
LTTrent Williams
LGBen Bartch
CJake Brendel
RGDominick Puni
RTColton McKivitz
Below is how the Niners are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Saints:

PositionStarter
LDEMykel Williams
LDTKalia Davis
RDTJordan Elliott
RDENick Bosa
WLBDee Winters
MLBFred Warner
SLBLuke Gifford
LCBRenardo Green
SSJi'Ayir Brown
FSMarques Sigle
RCBDeommodore Lenoir
NBUpton Stout
Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Saints:

PositionStarter
PKEddy Pineiro
PThomas Morstead
HThomas Morstead
PRSkyy Moore
KRIsaac Guerendo
LSJon Weeks
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

New Orleans Saints depth chart

Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBSpencer RattlerTyler Shough--
RBAlvin KamaraKendre MillerDevin NealVelus Jones Jr.
WRChris OlaveDevaughn VeleBub Means (IR)-
WRRashid ShaheedMason Tipton--
WRBrandin CooksTrey Palmer
--
TEJuwan JohnsonJack StollMoliki MatavaoTaysom Hill (out)
LTKelvin Banks Jr.Asim RichardsBarry Wesley (IR)Landon Young (IR)
LGTrevor Penning (out)Dillon RadunzTorricelli Simpkins IIINick Saldiveri (IR)
CEric McCoyLuke FortnerWill Clapp (IR)-
RGCesar RuizXavier Truss--
RTTaliese Fuaga- --
Below is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDECameron JordanJonathan BullardJonah Williams-
NTDavon GodchauxKhristian Boyd--
RDEBryan BreseeNathan ShepherdVernon BroughtonJohn Ridgeway III
WLBCarl Granderson---
LLBDemario DavisDanny StutsmanIsaiah Stalbird-
RLBPete WernerJaylan Ford--
SLBChase YoungChris Rumph II--
LCBKool-Aid McKinstryQuincy Riley--
SSJustin ReidJordan Howden--
FSJonas SankerJulian Blackmon (out)--
RCBAlontae TaylorRejzohn Wright--
NBIsaac YiadomUgo Amadi--
Below is a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKBlake Grupe--
PKai Kroeger--
HKai Kroeger--
PRRashid ShaheedUgo Amadi-
KRVelus Jones Jr.Kendre Miller-
LSZach Wood- -
San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBrock Purdy (out)Mac JonesKurtis Rourke (out)-
RBChristian McCaffreyBrian Robinson Jr.Isaac GuerendoJordan James
WRRicky PearsallJordan WatkinsBrandon Aiyuk (out)
WRJauan JenningsMarquez Valdes-ScantlingDemarcus Robinson (suspended)Trent Taylor
WRKendrick BourneSkyy MooreJacob Cowing (IR)-
TEGeorge Kittle (IR)Luke FarrellJake Tonges-
FBKyle Juszczyk---
LGBen BartchConnor Colby--
LTTrent WilliamsSpencer Burford--
CJake BrendelMatt Hennessy--
RTColton McKivitzAusten PleasantsIsaac Alarcon (suspended)-
RGDominick PuniDrew Moss--
Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDTKalia DavisAlfred CollinsKevin Givens (IR)-
LDEMykel WilliamsYetur Gross-MatosBryce Huff-
RDTJordan ElliottCJ WestJordan Jefferson-
RDENick BosaSam OkuayinonuRobert Beal Jr.Tarron Jackson (IR)
WLBDee WintersNick Martin--
MLBFred Warner Tatum Bethune--
SCBLuke Gifford---
LCBRenardo GreenTre Tomlinson (IR)--
SSJi'Ayir BrownSiran Neal--
FSMarques Sigle
Malik Mustapha (out)--
RCBDeommodore LenoirDarrell Luter Jr.Jakob Robinson (IR)-
NBUpton StoutChase Lucas--
Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKEddy Pineiro--
PThomas Morstead--
HThomas Morstead--
PRSkyy MooreJordan WatkinsJacob Cowing
KRIsaac GuerendoSkyy Moore-
LSJon Weeks- -
How to watch the Saints vs. 49ers Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The 49ers will take on the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the game, with play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, color analyst Daryl Johnston, and sideline reporter Allison Williams providing commentary.

Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV and NFL+.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Allison Williams (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+

Habib Timileyin

