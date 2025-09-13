Saints vs. 49ers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Following a 20–13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Saints will attempt to come out on top for the first time this season on Sunday against the Niners.

Ad

The 49ers enter Week 2 with a winning record following a narrow win against the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener. While that win was a perfect way to start the season, they are facing several injuries to important players, such as tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Here, we will take a look at the projected starting lineups of both sides ahead of the Week 2 clash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup for Week 1

New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup

Ad

Trending

Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the 49ers:

Ad

Position Starter QB Spencer Rattler RB Alvin Kamara WR Chris Olave WR Rashid Shaheed WR Brandin Cooks TE Juwan Johnson LT Kelvin Banks Jr. LG Dillon Radunz C Erik McCoy RG Cesar Ruiz RT Taliese Fuaga

Ad

Below is how the Saints could likely line up in defense against the 49ers on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Cameron Jordan NT Davon Godchaux RDE Bryan Bresee WLB Carl Granderson LLB Demario Davis RLB Pete Werner SLB Chris Rumph II LCB Kool-Aid McKinstry SS Justin Reid FS Jonas Sanker RCB Alontae Taylor NB Isaac Yiadom

Ad

Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the 49ers:

Position Starter PK Blake Grupe P Kai Kroeger H Kai Kroeger PR Rashid Shaheed KR Velus Jones Jr. LS Zach Wood

Ad

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy - Source: Imagn

Below is how the 49ers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Saints:

Ad

Position Starter QB Mac Jones RB Christian McCaffrey WR Jauan Jennings WR Ricky Pearsall WR Kendrick Bourne TE Luke Farrell FB Kyle Juszczyk LT Trent Williams LG Ben Bartch C Jake Brendel RG Dominick Puni RT Colton McKivitz

Ad

Below is how the Niners are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Saints:

Position Starter LDE Mykel Williams LDT Kalia Davis RDT Jordan Elliott RDE Nick Bosa WLB Dee Winters MLB Fred Warner SLB Luke Gifford LCB Renardo Green SS Ji'Ayir Brown FS Marques Sigle RCB Deommodore Lenoir NB Upton Stout

Ad

Below is how the 49ers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Saints:

Position Starter PK Eddy Pineiro P Thomas Morstead H Thomas Morstead PR Skyy Moore KR Isaac Guerendo LS Jon Weeks

Ad

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers depth chart

New Orleans Saints depth chart

Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Spencer Rattler Tyler Shough - - RB Alvin Kamara Kendre Miller Devin Neal Velus Jones Jr. WR Chris Olave Devaughn Vele Bub Means (IR) - WR Rashid Shaheed Mason Tipton - - WR Brandin Cooks Trey Palmer

- - TE Juwan Johnson Jack Stoll Moliki Matavao Taysom Hill (out) LT Kelvin Banks Jr. Asim Richards Barry Wesley (IR) Landon Young (IR) LG Trevor Penning (out) Dillon Radunz Torricelli Simpkins III Nick Saldiveri (IR) C Eric McCoy Luke Fortner Will Clapp (IR) - RG Cesar Ruiz Xavier Truss - - RT Taliese Fuaga - - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Cameron Jordan Jonathan Bullard Jonah Williams - NT Davon Godchaux Khristian Boyd - - RDE Bryan Bresee Nathan Shepherd Vernon Broughton John Ridgeway III WLB Carl Granderson - - - LLB Demario Davis Danny Stutsman Isaiah Stalbird - RLB Pete Werner Jaylan Ford - - SLB Chase Young Chris Rumph II - - LCB Kool-Aid McKinstry Quincy Riley - - SS Justin Reid Jordan Howden - - FS Jonas Sanker Julian Blackmon (out) - - RCB Alontae Taylor Rejzohn Wright - - NB Isaac Yiadom Ugo Amadi - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Blake Grupe - - P Kai Kroeger - - H Kai Kroeger - - PR Rashid Shaheed Ugo Amadi - KR Velus Jones Jr. Kendre Miller - LS Zach Wood - -

Ad

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Below is a look at the 49ers’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Brock Purdy (out) Mac Jones Kurtis Rourke (out) - RB Christian McCaffrey Brian Robinson Jr. Isaac Guerendo Jordan James WR Ricky Pearsall Jordan Watkins Brandon Aiyuk (out) WR Jauan Jennings Marquez Valdes-Scantling Demarcus Robinson (suspended) Trent Taylor WR Kendrick Bourne Skyy Moore Jacob Cowing (IR) - TE George Kittle (IR) Luke Farrell Jake Tonges - FB Kyle Juszczyk - - - LG Ben Bartch Connor Colby - - LT Trent Williams Spencer Burford - - C Jake Brendel Matt Hennessy - - RT Colton McKivitz Austen Pleasants Isaac Alarcon (suspended) - RG Dominick Puni Drew Moss - -

Ad

Below is a look at the 49ers’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDT Kalia Davis Alfred Collins Kevin Givens (IR) - LDE Mykel Williams Yetur Gross-Matos Bryce Huff - RDT Jordan Elliott CJ West Jordan Jefferson - RDE Nick Bosa Sam Okuayinonu Robert Beal Jr. Tarron Jackson (IR) WLB Dee Winters Nick Martin - - MLB Fred Warner Tatum Bethune - - SCB Luke Gifford - - - LCB Renardo Green Tre Tomlinson (IR) - - SS Ji'Ayir Brown Siran Neal - - FS Marques Sigle

Malik Mustapha (out) - - RCB Deommodore Lenoir Darrell Luter Jr. Jakob Robinson (IR) - NB Upton Stout Chase Lucas - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Niners’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Eddy Pineiro - - P Thomas Morstead - - H Thomas Morstead - - PR Skyy Moore Jordan Watkins Jacob Cowing KR Isaac Guerendo Skyy Moore - LS Jon Weeks - -

Ad

How to watch the Saints vs. 49ers Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The 49ers will take on the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the game, with play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, color analyst Daryl Johnston, and sideline reporter Allison Williams providing commentary.

Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV and NFL+.

Ad

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Allison Williams (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.