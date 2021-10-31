Saints vs. Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

The New Orleans Saints will have revenge on their minds when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since their NFC Divisional round battle earlier in the year when the Buccaneers emerged victorious. It was Drew Brees' last game in the NFL.

The Buccaneers sit pretty at 6-1 and atop the NFC South, while the Saints, who are 4-2, are part of the chasing pack. A victory is imperative for the Saints as they cannot afford to drop another game in the race for the division title.

But will the Saints and the Buccaneers have their entire roster available and ready to play tomorrow? Check out the injury report and starting lineup:

Saints vs. Buccaneers injury report

New Orleans Saints

Player Position Injury Game Status Deonte Harris WR Hamstring Questionable Andrus Peat G/T Pectoral Out Dwayne Washington RB Neck Out Taysom Hill QB Concussion Out Payton Turner DE Calf Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Position Injury Game Status Lavonte David ILB Ankle Questionable Dee Delaney CB Ankle Questionable Rob Gronkowski TE Ribs Questionable Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Elbow Questionable Richard Sherman CB Hamstring Questionable Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out

Saints vs. Buccaneers starting lineups

New Orleans Saints

QB - Jameis Winston | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills, Ty Montgomery | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk

- Cameron Jordan, Albert Huggins, Shy Tuttle, Tanoh Kpassagnon | LB - Pete Werner, Demario Davis, Andrew Dowell | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brian Johnson | P - Blake Gillikin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, KJ Britt | CB - Richard Sherman, Jamel Dean | S - Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

