Saints vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will be gunning for revenge when they host reigning Super Bowl champions and NFC South leaders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints beat the Buccaneers twice in the regular season in 2020 but lost against them in the playoffs. The defeat in January at the hands of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers was quarterback Drew Brees' last game in the NFL. The Saints are coming into this on the back of two gritty wins over Washington and the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady and the Buccaneers picked up where they left off last season and have eased their way to a 6-1 record. Tampa Bay has struggled with injuries in their secondary and on offense. But it hasn't seemed to bother them all that much so far.

Saints vs. Buccaneers match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 4:25 pm

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Saints vs. Buccaneers betting odds

Spreads

Saints: +4.5 (-105)

Buccaneers: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Saints: +185

Buccaneers: -225

Totals

Saints: U48.5 (-110)

Buccaneers: O48.5 (-110)

Saints vs. Buccaneers picks

The Buccaneers have the meanest run defense in the NFL but are 10th in passing yards allowed per game. Saints head coach Sean Payton will want to exploit Tampa Bay's weakness against the pass and let Jameis Winston throw the ball a lot more. Expect Winston to throw for 275 yards each.

Brady leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns through Week 7. With Rob Gronkowski back, the veteran quarterback will have a massive weapon to target in the end zone. Brady will have no issues going for 300 yards and throwing for at least two touchdowns against the Saints.

Saints vs. Buccaneers key injuries

Saints

WR Deonte Harris (Hamstring): Questionable

DE Payton Turner (Calf): Out

QB Taysom Hill (Concussion): Out

CB Marshon Lattimore (hand): TBD

Buccaneers

ILB Lavonte David (Ankle): Questionable

CB Dee Delaney (Ankle): Questionable

TE Rob Gronkowski (Ribs): Questionable

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (Shoulder/Hand): Questionable

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring): Questionable

Saints vs. Buccaneers head-to-head

The Saints and Buccaneers have faced each other 59 in the NFL and New Orleans leads the head-to-head series 37-22.

The Saints were on a five-game winning streak against the Buccaneers before Tampa Bay beat them in the playoffs last season.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Prediction

The Saints are hot-and-cold but mostly cold as they continue to find their identity in the post-Drew Brees era. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are relentless and have been steamrolling opponents week after week. They can go joint-top of the NFC standings with a win on Sunday.

Prediction: The Buccaneers ease to a victory by two scores.

