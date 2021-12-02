New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 Thursday Night Football 

The Dallas Cowboys will commence Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season with a trip to the Caesars Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

The Saints' season went from promising to putrid in November as they lost four straight games to drop to 5-6. Injuries to key players like quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara have contributed heavily to this terrible run of results. New Orleans cannot afford more slip-ups to keep its playoff hopes alive, which are already on life support.

The Cowboys will play on Thursday for the second straight week and they'll be hoping their fortunes this week are much better than they were on Thanksgiving. Dallas lost an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders, their third loss in four games. The Cowboys (7-4) are still way ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) in the NFC East division standings, but they'll want to arrest their recent slump in form with a win on Thursday.

Ahead of the big clash, check out the injury report and starting lineups for both teams.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report

New Orleans Saints

Player Position Injury Game Status Marcus Davenport DE Shoulder Out Kaden Eliss LB Hamstring Out Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Ankle Out Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Alvin Kamara RB Knee Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Questionable

The Saints have listed three players as out for the game on Thursday night: defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), linebacker Kaden Eliss (hamstring), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) was a limited participant in practice in the lead-up to the game and has a chance of playing on Thursday. The Saints will likely monitor his status before the game and decide whether he's good to go.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) has also been listed as questionable to play but hasn't practiced over the past two days. He likely won't feature on Thursday Night. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee) has also sat out practice over the past three days and will probably be limited to cheering for the team from the sidelines.

Dallas Cowboys

Player Position Injury Game Status Cedrick Wilson WR Ankle Out Amari Cooper WR COVID-19 Questionable Malik Turner WR Illness Questionable

The Cowboys' offense will have two huge pieces available on Thursday Night Football.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been cleared to return after sitting out of the Cowboys' last game due to COVID-19. Fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will also return to the lineup after missing the Cowboys' loss to the Raiders due to a concussion.

But wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) won't be available.

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys starting lineup

New Orleans Saints

QB - Taysom Hill | RB - Mark Ingram II | WR - Tre'quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris | TE - Nick Vannett | OL - James Hurst, Calvin Throckmorton, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Jordan Mills

DL - Cameron Jordan, Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Carl Granderson | LB - Zach Baun, Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brian Johnson | P - Blake Gillikin

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Tyron Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La'el Collins

DL - Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Dorance Armstrong | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar