New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football  

Check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Saints and Dolphins:

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins injury report for Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Taysom Hill QB COVID-19 Out Trevor Siemian QB COVID-19 Out Adam Trautman TE COVID-19 Out Ryan Ramcyzk RT COVID-19 Out Kwon Alexander LB COVID-19 Out Demario Davis LB COVID-19 Out Malcolm Jenkins S COVID-19 Out Carl Granderson DE COVID-19 Out Kaden Eliss LB COVID-19 Out Tre'Quan Smith WR Shoulder Questionable Terron Armstead LT Undisclosed Questionable Marcus Davenport DE Undisclosed Questionable

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Albert Wilson WR COVID-19 Out Solomon Kindley LG COVID-19 Out Greg Mancz C COVID-19 Out Robert Jones RG COVID-19 Out Justin Coleman CB COVID-19 Out

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins starting lineup for Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints

QB - Ian Book | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Ty Montgomery | TE - Nick Vannett | OL - Caleb Benenoch, Calvin Throckmorton, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, James Hurst

DL - Marcus Davenport, Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Cameron Jordan | LB - Zach Baun, Andrew Dowell, Pete Werner | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore | S - C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Williams | K - Brett Maher | P - Blake Gillikin

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Mack Hollins | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Reither, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar