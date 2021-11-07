Saints vs. Falcons injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The 5-2 New Orleans Saints will host the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons in a divisional clash in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season at Caesars Superdome.

The Saints are coming off a hugely impressive 36-27 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. The Falcons lost a low-scoring game 13-19 against the Carolina Panthers last week.

The Saints could go top of the NFC South standings if they beat the Falcons on Sunday. Atlanta cannot afford another loss as they strive to keep their slender playoff hopes alive.

Check out the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams:

Saints vs. Falcons injury report

New Orleans Saints

Player Position Injury Game Status Payton Turner DE Calf Questionable Malcolm Jenkins S Knee Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Knee Out Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Out

Atlanta Falcons

Player Position Injury Game Status Calvin Ridley WR - Out Josh Andrews OG - Out Matt Gono OG - Out Jonathan Bullard DE - Out

Saints vs. Falcons starting lineups

New Orleans Saints

QB - Trevor Siemian | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills, Deonte Harris | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk

DL - Cameron Jordan, Albert Huggins, Shy Tuttle, Tanoh Kpassagnon | LB - Pete Werner, Demario Davis, Andrew Dowell | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brian Johnson | P - Blake Gillikin

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | HB - Cordarrelle Patterson | FB - Keith Smith | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar