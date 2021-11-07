Saints vs. Falcons prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The resurgent New Orleans Saints will welcome the unpredictable divisional rivals Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome for their Week 9 clash on Sunday.

The Saints are coming off a massively important 36-27 victory over reigning Super Bowl champions and division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans was up against it in the game after losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury.

But quarterback Trevor Siemian performed relatively well to help the Saints take the lead late in the game before PJ Williams' pick-6 off a Tom Brady pass secured the win for New Orleans.

The Falcons are coming off their bye week and will want to get back to winning ways after losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Atlanta sits bottom of the NFC South standings and a defeat on Sunday will surely end any chance they have of securing a playoff spot.

A victory for the Saints would see them usurp the Buccaneers as division leaders.

Saints vs. Falcons match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Saints vs. Falcons betting odds

Spreads

New Orleans Saints: -6.0 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: +6.0 (-110)

Moneyline

New Orleans Saints: -260

Atlanta Falcons: +215

Totals

New Orleans Saints: U41.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: O41.5 (-110)

Saints vs. Falcons betting picks

The Saints have named quarterback Trevor Siemian as the starter for the game against the Falcons. That likely means the team will rely heavily on the ground game and Alvin Kamara. The all-purpose running back has had only one game with over 100 yards rushing this season.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Only Alvin Kamara could make a juggled TD look so smooth Only Alvin Kamara could make a juggled TD look so smooth https://t.co/QDQoQpVdil

But with the Saints banking on their third-choice quarterback and the Falcons ranking 25th in rushing yards allowed, expect head coach Sean Peyton to use Kamara more heavily than he has this season. 100+ yards and a touchdown is a safe pick that will likely pay.

Saints vs. Falcons key injuries

New Orleans Saints

WR Micheal Thomas (Ankle): Out

QB Jameis Winston (ACL/MCL): Out

WR Ty Montgomery (Hamstring): Out

S Malcolm Jenkins (Knee): Questionable

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have no players listed as out or questionable for the game against the Saints.

Saints vs. Falcons head-to-head

The Saints and Falcons have played each other 104 times in the NFL. New Orleans holds a slender 53-51 lead in the all-time head-to-head between the two teams.

The Saints have each of the last three games between the two sides.

Saints vs. Falcons Prediction

The Saints may be without their starting quarterback, but the Falcons have too many holes on their roster and New Orleans head coach Sean Peyton will attack them all day long. It will be a close game, but the home side will hold on for a win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: New Orleans wins by less than seven points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar