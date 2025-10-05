Saints vs Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
The New Orleans Saints have lost all four games this season and have only won once in 11 games. However, their last win in the league came against the New York Giants, the same team they will face this week.
Ad
Jaxson Dart made his pro debut last week and helped the Giants defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 in a fierce game for their first victory of the season. They will now attempt to keep that momentum going against the winless Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Unfortunately for the Giants, impressive second-year receiver Malik Nabers won't play again this season after tearing his ACL in Week 4. They will continue to rely on Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton to lead their passing offense this week and for the rest of the year.
Let's see below what the Giants and Saints' projected starting lineups for their Sunday afternoon matchup look like.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 5
New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup
Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense against the Giants:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Spencer Rattler
RB
Alvin Kamara
WR
Chris Olave
WR
Rashid Shaheed
WR
Brandin Cooks
TE
Juwan Johnson
LT
Kelvin Banks Jr.
LG
Trevor Penning
C
Erik McCoy
RG
Xavier Truss
RT
Taliese Fuaga
Ad
Below is how the Saints could likely line up defensively against the Giants on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Cameron Jordan
NT
Davon Godchaux
RDE
Bryan Bresee
WLB
Carl Granderson
LLB
Demario Davis
RLB
Pete Werner
SLB
Chris Rumph II
LCB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
SS
Justin Reid
FS
Jonas Sanker
RCB
Alontae Taylor
NB
Ugo Amadi
Ad
Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up against the Giants:
Position
Starter
PK
Blake Grupe
P
Kai Kroeger
H
Kai Kroeger
PR
Rashid Shaheed
KR
Velus Jones Jr.
LS
Zach Wood
Ad
New York Giants projected starting lineup
Below is how the Giants are projected to line up on offense against the Saints:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Jaxson Dart
RB
Cam Skattebo
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Darius Slayton
WR
Jalin Hyatt
TE
Theo Johnson
LT
Andrew Thomas
LG
Jon Runyan
C
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
RG
Greg Van Roten
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Ad
Below is how the Giants are projected to line up defensively against the Saints:
Position
Starter
LDE
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
NT
Dexter Lawrence II
RDE
Roy Robertson-Harris
WLB
Brian Burns
LLB
Bobby Okereke
RLB
Darius Muasau
SLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
LCB
Paulson Adebo
SS
Tyler Nubin
FS
Jevon Holland
RCB
Cor'Dale Flott
NB
Dru Phillips
Ad
Below is how the Giants' special teams are projected to line up against the Saints:
Position
Starter
PK
Jude McAtamney
P
Jamie Gillan
H
Jamie Gillan
PR
Gunner Olszewski
KR
Gunner Olszewski
LS
Casey Kreiter
Ad
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants
New Orleans Saints depth chart
Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Spencer Rattler
Tyler Shough
Taysom Hill
-
RB
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
Devin Neal
Velus Jones Jr.
WR
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
Bub Means (IR)
-
WR
Rashid Shaheed
Mason Tipton
Trey Palmer (IR)
-
WR
Brandin Cooks
Ja'Lynn Polk (IR)
-
-
TE
Juwan Johnson
Taysom Hill
Foster Moreau
Jack Stoll
LT
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Asim Richards
Barry Wesley (IR)
Landon Young (IR)
LG
Trevor Penning
Dillon Radunz
Torricelli Simpkins III
Nick Saldiveri (IR)
C
Erik McCoy
Luke Fortner
Will Clapp (IR)
RG
Cesar Ruiz (out)
Xavier Truss
-
-
RT
Taliese Fuaga
-
-
-
Ad
Here is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Cameron Jordan
Jonathan Bullard
-
-
NT
Davon Godchaux
Khristian Boyd
-
-
RDE
Bryan Bresee
Nathan Shepherd
John Ridgeway III (IR)
Vernon Broughton (IR)
WLB
Carl Granderson
-
-
-
LLB
Demario Davis
Danny Stutsman
Isaiah Stalbird
-
RLB
Pete Werner
Jaylan Ford
-
-
SLB
Chase Young (out)
Chris Rumph II
Jonah Williams
Eku Leota
LCB
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Quincy Riley
-
-
SS
Justin Reid
Jordan Howden
-
-
FS
Jonas Sanker
Terrell Burgess
Julian Blackmon (IR)
-
RCB
Alontae Taylor
Rejzohn Wright
-
-
NB
Isaac Yiadom (out)
Ugo Amadi
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
PK
Blake Grupe
-
P
Kai Kroeger
-
H
Kai Kroeger
-
PR
Rashid Shaheed
Ugo Amadi
KR
Velus Jones Jr.
Kendre Miller
LS
Zach Wood
-
Ad
New York Giants depth chart
Below, we’ve provided the New York Giants’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jaxson Dart
Russell Wilson
Jameis Winston
-
RB
Cam Skattebo
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Devin Singletary
Eric Gray (out)
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Beaux Collins
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR)
-
WR
Darius Slayton
Gunner Olszewski
Da'Quan Felton (IR)
-
WR
Jalin Hyatt
Malik Nabers (IR)
-
-
TE
Theo Johnson
Daniel Bellinger
Chris Manhertz
Thomas Fidone II
LT
Andrew Thomas
Marcus Mbow
James Hudson III
Joshua Ezeudu
LG
Jon Runyan
Aaron Stinnie
-
-
C
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
Austin Schlottmann
-
-
RG
Greg Van Roten
Aaron Stinnie
Evan Neal
-
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Marcus Mbow
-
-
Ad
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Elijah Garcia
-
-
NT
Dexter Lawrence II
D.J. Davidson
-
-
RDE
Roy Robertson-Harris
Darius Alexander
-
-
WLB
Brian Burns
Abdul Carter
Victor Dimukeje (out)
-
LLB
Bobby Okereke
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (out)
Chris Board
-
RLB
Darius Muasau
Swayze Bozeman
Neville Hewitt
Micah McFadden (IR)
SLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Chauncey Golston
-
-
LCB
Paulson Adebo
Art Green
-
-
SS
Tyler Nubin
Dane Belton
-
-
FS
Jevon Holland
Beau Brade
Anthony Johnson Jr. (out)
-
RCB
Cor'Dale Flott
Deonte Banks
Rico Payton (IR)
-
NB
Dru Phillips
Nic Jones
TJ Moore (IR)
-
Ad
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jude McAtamney
Graham Gano
-
-
P
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
H
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
PR
Gunner Olszewski
Wan'Dale Robinson
-
-
KR
Gunner Olszewski
Devin Singletary
Wan'Dale Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
LS
Casey Kreiter
-
-
-
Ad
How to watch the Saints vs. Giants Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The New Orleans Saints have defeated the New York Giants seven times in their last 10 meetings. They host the Giants on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in Week 5, hoping to continue their dominance.
The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Andrew Catalon, in-game analyst Charles Davis, analyst Jason McCourty and sideline reporter AJ Ross providing commentary.
Ad
Game details
Date and Time: Sunday, October 5 at 1 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Habib Timileyin
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.