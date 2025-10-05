  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saints vs Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

Saints vs Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 06:59 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Saints vs Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 - Source: Getty

The New Orleans Saints have lost all four games this season and have only won once in 11 games. However, their last win in the league came against the New York Giants, the same team they will face this week.

Ad

Jaxson Dart made his pro debut last week and helped the Giants defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 in a fierce game for their first victory of the season. They will now attempt to keep that momentum going against the winless Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Unfortunately for the Giants, impressive second-year receiver Malik Nabers won't play again this season after tearing his ACL in Week 4. They will continue to rely on Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton to lead their passing offense this week and for the rest of the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's see below what the Giants and Saints' projected starting lineups for their Sunday afternoon matchup look like.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 5

New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup

Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty
Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense against the Giants:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBSpencer Rattler
RBAlvin Kamara
WRChris Olave
WRRashid Shaheed
WRBrandin Cooks
TEJuwan Johnson
LTKelvin Banks Jr.
LGTrevor Penning
CErik McCoy
RGXavier Truss
RTTaliese Fuaga
Ad

Below is how the Saints could likely line up defensively against the Giants on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDECameron Jordan
NTDavon Godchaux
RDEBryan Bresee
WLBCarl Granderson
LLBDemario Davis
RLBPete Werner
SLBChris Rumph II
LCBKool-Aid McKinstry
SSJustin Reid
FSJonas Sanker
RCBAlontae Taylor
NBUgo Amadi
Ad

Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up against the Giants:

PositionStarter
PKBlake Grupe
PKai Kroeger
HKai Kroeger
PRRashid Shaheed
KRVelus Jones Jr.
LSZach Wood
Ad

New York Giants projected starting lineup

Quarterback Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Quarterback Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is how the Giants are projected to line up on offense against the Saints:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBJaxson Dart
RBCam Skattebo
WRWan'Dale Robinson
WRDarius Slayton
WRJalin Hyatt
TETheo Johnson
LTAndrew Thomas
LGJon Runyan
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.
RGGreg Van Roten
RTJermaine Eluemunor
Ad

Below is how the Giants are projected to line up defensively against the Saints:

PositionStarter
LDERakeem Nunez-Roches
NTDexter Lawrence II
RDERoy Robertson-Harris
WLBBrian Burns
LLBBobby Okereke
RLBDarius Muasau
SLBKayvon Thibodeaux
LCBPaulson Adebo
SSTyler Nubin
FSJevon Holland
RCBCor'Dale Flott
NBDru Phillips
Ad

Below is how the Giants' special teams are projected to line up against the Saints:

PositionStarter
PKJude McAtamney
PJamie Gillan
HJamie Gillan
PRGunner Olszewski
KRGunner Olszewski
LSCasey Kreiter
Ad

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

New Orleans Saints depth chart

Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBSpencer RattlerTyler ShoughTaysom Hill-
RBAlvin KamaraKendre MillerDevin NealVelus Jones Jr.
WRChris OlaveDevaughn VeleBub Means (IR)-
WRRashid ShaheedMason TiptonTrey Palmer (IR)-
WRBrandin CooksJa'Lynn Polk (IR)--
TEJuwan JohnsonTaysom HillFoster MoreauJack Stoll
LTKelvin Banks Jr.Asim RichardsBarry Wesley (IR)Landon Young (IR)
LGTrevor PenningDillon RadunzTorricelli Simpkins IIINick Saldiveri (IR)
CErik McCoyLuke FortnerWill Clapp (IR)
RGCesar Ruiz (out)Xavier Truss--
RTTaliese Fuaga---
Ad

Here is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDECameron JordanJonathan Bullard--
NTDavon GodchauxKhristian Boyd--
RDEBryan BreseeNathan ShepherdJohn Ridgeway III (IR)Vernon Broughton (IR)
WLBCarl Granderson---
LLBDemario DavisDanny StutsmanIsaiah Stalbird-
RLBPete WernerJaylan Ford--
SLBChase Young (out)Chris Rumph IIJonah Williams
Eku Leota
LCBKool-Aid McKinstryQuincy Riley--
SSJustin ReidJordan Howden--
FSJonas SankerTerrell BurgessJulian Blackmon (IR)-
RCBAlontae TaylorRejzohn Wright--
NBIsaac Yiadom (out)Ugo Amadi--
Ad

Here's a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd
PKBlake Grupe-
PKai Kroeger-
HKai Kroeger-
PRRashid ShaheedUgo Amadi
KRVelus Jones Jr.Kendre Miller
LSZach Wood-
Ad

New York Giants depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the New York Giants’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJaxson DartRussell WilsonJameis Winston-
RBCam SkatteboTyrone Tracy Jr.Devin SingletaryEric Gray (out)
WRWan'Dale RobinsonBeaux CollinsBryce Ford-Wheaton (IR)-
WRDarius SlaytonGunner OlszewskiDa'Quan Felton (IR)-
WRJalin HyattMalik Nabers (IR)--
TETheo JohnsonDaniel BellingerChris ManhertzThomas Fidone II
LTAndrew ThomasMarcus MbowJames Hudson IIIJoshua Ezeudu
LGJon RunyanAaron Stinnie--
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.Austin Schlottmann--
RGGreg Van RotenAaron StinnieEvan Neal-
RTJermaine EluemunorMarcus Mbow--
Ad
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERakeem Nunez-RochesElijah Garcia--
NTDexter Lawrence IID.J. Davidson--
RDERoy Robertson-HarrisDarius Alexander--
WLBBrian BurnsAbdul CarterVictor Dimukeje (out)-
LLBBobby OkerekeDemetrius Flannigan-Fowles (out)Chris Board-
RLBDarius MuasauSwayze BozemanNeville HewittMicah McFadden (IR)
SLBKayvon ThibodeauxChauncey Golston--
LCBPaulson AdeboArt Green--
SSTyler NubinDane Belton--
FSJevon HollandBeau BradeAnthony Johnson Jr. (out)-
RCBCor'Dale FlottDeonte BanksRico Payton (IR)-
NBDru PhillipsNic JonesTJ Moore (IR)-
Ad
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJude McAtamneyGraham Gano--
PJamie Gillan---
HJamie Gillan---
PRGunner OlszewskiWan'Dale Robinson--
KRGunner OlszewskiDevin SingletaryWan'Dale RobinsonTyrone Tracy Jr.
LSCasey Kreiter- --
Ad

How to watch the Saints vs. Giants Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The New Orleans Saints have defeated the New York Giants seven times in their last 10 meetings. They host the Giants on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in Week 5, hoping to continue their dominance.

The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Andrew Catalon, in-game analyst Charles Davis, analyst Jason McCourty and sideline reporter AJ Ross providing commentary.

Ad

Game details

Date and Time: Sunday, October 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications