Saints vs Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints have lost all four games this season and have only won once in 11 games. However, their last win in the league came against the New York Giants, the same team they will face this week.

Jaxson Dart made his pro debut last week and helped the Giants defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 in a fierce game for their first victory of the season. They will now attempt to keep that momentum going against the winless Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Unfortunately for the Giants, impressive second-year receiver Malik Nabers won't play again this season after tearing his ACL in Week 4. They will continue to rely on Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton to lead their passing offense this week and for the rest of the year.

Let's see below what the Giants and Saints' projected starting lineups for their Sunday afternoon matchup look like.

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 5

New Orleans Saints projected starting lineup

Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Below is how the Saints are projected to line up on offense against the Giants:

Position Starter QB Spencer Rattler RB Alvin Kamara WR Chris Olave WR Rashid Shaheed WR Brandin Cooks TE Juwan Johnson LT Kelvin Banks Jr. LG Trevor Penning C Erik McCoy RG Xavier Truss RT Taliese Fuaga

Below is how the Saints could likely line up defensively against the Giants on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Cameron Jordan NT Davon Godchaux RDE Bryan Bresee WLB Carl Granderson LLB Demario Davis RLB Pete Werner SLB Chris Rumph II LCB Kool-Aid McKinstry SS Justin Reid FS Jonas Sanker RCB Alontae Taylor NB Ugo Amadi

Below is how the Saints' special teams are projected to line up against the Giants:

Position Starter PK Blake Grupe P Kai Kroeger H Kai Kroeger PR Rashid Shaheed KR Velus Jones Jr. LS Zach Wood

New York Giants projected starting lineup

Quarterback Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Below is how the Giants are projected to line up on offense against the Saints:

Position Starter QB Jaxson Dart RB Cam Skattebo WR Wan'Dale Robinson WR Darius Slayton WR Jalin Hyatt TE Theo Johnson LT Andrew Thomas LG Jon Runyan C John Michael Schmitz Jr. RG Greg Van Roten RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Below is how the Giants are projected to line up defensively against the Saints:

Position Starter LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches NT Dexter Lawrence II RDE Roy Robertson-Harris WLB Brian Burns LLB Bobby Okereke RLB Darius Muasau SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux LCB Paulson Adebo SS Tyler Nubin FS Jevon Holland RCB Cor'Dale Flott NB Dru Phillips



Below is how the Giants' special teams are projected to line up against the Saints:

Position Starter PK Jude McAtamney P Jamie Gillan H Jamie Gillan PR Gunner Olszewski KR Gunner Olszewski LS Casey Kreiter

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

New Orleans Saints depth chart

Below is a look at the Saints’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Spencer Rattler Tyler Shough Taysom Hill - RB Alvin Kamara Kendre Miller Devin Neal Velus Jones Jr.

WR Chris Olave Devaughn Vele Bub Means (IR) - WR Rashid Shaheed Mason Tipton Trey Palmer (IR) - WR Brandin Cooks Ja'Lynn Polk (IR) - - TE Juwan Johnson Taysom Hill Foster Moreau Jack Stoll LT Kelvin Banks Jr. Asim Richards Barry Wesley (IR) Landon Young (IR) LG Trevor Penning Dillon Radunz Torricelli Simpkins III Nick Saldiveri (IR) C Erik McCoy Luke Fortner Will Clapp (IR) RG Cesar Ruiz (out) Xavier Truss - - RT Taliese Fuaga - - -

Here is a look at the Saints’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Cameron Jordan Jonathan Bullard - - NT Davon Godchaux Khristian Boyd - - RDE Bryan Bresee Nathan Shepherd John Ridgeway III (IR) Vernon Broughton (IR) WLB Carl Granderson - - - LLB Demario Davis Danny Stutsman Isaiah Stalbird - RLB Pete Werner Jaylan Ford - - SLB Chase Young (out) Chris Rumph II Jonah Williams

Eku Leota LCB Kool-Aid McKinstry Quincy Riley - - SS Justin Reid Jordan Howden - - FS Jonas Sanker Terrell Burgess Julian Blackmon (IR) - RCB Alontae Taylor Rejzohn Wright - - NB Isaac Yiadom (out) Ugo Amadi - -

Here's a look at the Saints’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd PK Blake Grupe - P Kai Kroeger - H Kai Kroeger - PR Rashid Shaheed Ugo Amadi KR Velus Jones Jr. Kendre Miller LS Zach Wood -

New York Giants depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the New York Giants’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jaxson Dart Russell Wilson Jameis Winston - RB Cam Skattebo Tyrone Tracy Jr. Devin Singletary Eric Gray (out) WR Wan'Dale Robinson Beaux Collins Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR) - WR Darius Slayton Gunner Olszewski Da'Quan Felton (IR) - WR Jalin Hyatt Malik Nabers (IR) - - TE Theo Johnson Daniel Bellinger Chris Manhertz Thomas Fidone II LT Andrew Thomas Marcus Mbow James Hudson III Joshua Ezeudu LG Jon Runyan Aaron Stinnie - - C John Michael Schmitz Jr. Austin Schlottmann - - RG Greg Van Roten Aaron Stinnie Evan Neal - RT Jermaine Eluemunor Marcus Mbow - -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches Elijah Garcia - - NT Dexter Lawrence II D.J. Davidson - - RDE Roy Robertson-Harris Darius Alexander - - WLB Brian Burns Abdul Carter Victor Dimukeje (out) - LLB Bobby Okereke Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (out) Chris Board - RLB Darius Muasau Swayze Bozeman Neville Hewitt Micah McFadden (IR) SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Chauncey Golston - - LCB Paulson Adebo Art Green - - SS Tyler Nubin Dane Belton - - FS Jevon Holland Beau Brade Anthony Johnson Jr. (out) - RCB Cor'Dale Flott Deonte Banks Rico Payton (IR) - NB Dru Phillips Nic Jones TJ Moore (IR) -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jude McAtamney Graham Gano - - P Jamie Gillan - - - H Jamie Gillan - - - PR Gunner Olszewski Wan'Dale Robinson - - KR Gunner Olszewski Devin Singletary Wan'Dale Robinson Tyrone Tracy Jr. LS Casey Kreiter - - -

How to watch the Saints vs. Giants Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The New Orleans Saints have defeated the New York Giants seven times in their last 10 meetings. They host the Giants on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in Week 5, hoping to continue their dominance.

The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Andrew Catalon, in-game analyst Charles Davis, analyst Jason McCourty and sideline reporter AJ Ross providing commentary.

Game details

Date and Time: Sunday, October 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

