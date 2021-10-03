Saints vs Giants: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The New Orleans Saints finished their three-week road trip and will return home to New Orleans. After the wreckage wrought by Hurricane Ida, the Saints spent the first three weeks of the season on the road. Now they are back at Caeser's Superdome to host the ailing New York Giants.

In a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones and head coach Joe Judge, the Giants are 0-3, and their critics are getting louder. A trip to one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL makes things even more challenging for the Big Blue.

The crowd will rev up the Saints players, and they'll be determined to put on a show for the fans in the stands. As road games go in the NFL, the Giants have the sternest test in Week 4.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints injury report.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints' offensive line is one of their strengths, and they are missing two of the best linemen in the NFL. Third-year center Erik McCoy is dealing with a calf injury and is out for the game. Adding to the Saints injury woes is tackle Terron Armstead, who has also been ruled out of the game because of an elbow injury.

The best news for the Saints is that Marshon Lattimore participated in Friday's practice. The star cornerback is a vital cog in the defense, so his health is a big plus for the Saints.

New York Giants

Two of Daniel Jones' most talented wideouts will miss the game as Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are out. The bad news continues for Jones as guard Ben Bredeson is out as well. That was the last thing the Giants needed before taking on the Saints' ferocious front seven.

Staying on the defensive side, Logan Ryan's hamstring has limited his participation in practice. Linebacker Tae Crowder is dealing with the same injury, and defensive backs Nate Ebner and Kelon Crossen are questionable.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints starting lineups

New Orleans Saints

QB - Jameis Winston | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - Calvin Throckmorton, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Andrus Peat

DL - Cam Jordan, Shy Tuttle, Christian Ringo, Carl Granderson | LB - Demario Davis, Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Aldrick Rosas | P - Blake Gillikin

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley | FB - Elijhaa Penny | WR - Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney| TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Matt Skura, Will Hernandez, Andrew Thomas, Billy Price

DL - Leonard Williams, Austin Johnson, Dexter Lawrence | LB - Oshane Ximines, Lorenzo Carter, Reggie Ragland, Tae Crowder | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree Jackson | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon.

