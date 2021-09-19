Saints vs Panthers: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Carolina Panthers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in NFL Week 2.

This will be the Saints' first away game of the 2021 season, but the damage caused to the Caesars Superdome by Hurricane Ida forced the team to play their first game in Jacksonville. But that did not prove to be a problem as Jameis Winston & co. thrashed the Green Bay Packers 38-3 in Week 1.

Like the Saints, the Carolina Panthers also won their first game of the season, beating the New York Jets 19-14.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers injury report

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have tons of problems. Linebackers Kwon Alexander (elbow), Pete Werner (hamstring) and Chase Hansen (groin) are out. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and center/guard Erik McCoy (calf) are also out.

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hand) and PJ Williams (back), and defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson (knee) are all questionable.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers do not have any injury problems for Sunday's game. The team has no players carrying injuries.

The Panthers' most significant problems are defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and offensive tackle Taylor Moton. Both had groin issues and were limited participants throughout the week. But both are expected to be available tomorrow.

One advantage the panthers have heading into the game against the saints is health. They have no guys on the injury report heading into this game

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers starting lineups

New Orleans Saints

QB - Jameis Winston | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Deonte Harris | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, Ryan Ramzyk

DL - Cameron Jordan, Christian Ringo, Malcolm Roach, Carl Granderson | LB - Zack Baun, Demario Davis, Kaden Ellis | CB - Marshon Lattimore (Q), Desmond Trufant, Paulson Abedo | S - Marcus Williams, Malcolm Jenkins | K - Aldrick Rosas | P - Blake Gillikin

Carolina Panthers

QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Christian McCaffrey | WR - Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, Terrace Marshall | TE - Dan Arnold | OL - Cameron Erving, Pat Elflein, Matt Paradis, Dennis Daley, Taylor Moton.

DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson, Haason Reddick, Jermaine Carter | CB - Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson | S - Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn | K - Ryan Santoso | P - Joseph Charlton.

