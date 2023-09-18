Saints vs Panthers prediction and betting tips, September 18, 2023

The New Orleans Saints head to Carolina to play the Panthers on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET in Week 2 NFL action.

New Orleans enters this game coming off a 16-15 home win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The Saints are now led by Derek Carr, who's their new starting quarterback.

In Week 1, Carr threw for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Although it wasn't the best offensive performance, head coach Dennis Allen was happy with aspects of his offense.

He told reporters after the game:

“It was rough at times, but (I’m) encouraged that we did enough to make the plays that we needed to to win the game. Obviously they’re a good defense.”

Carolina, meanwhile, has begun the season 0-1 after losing 24-10 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Although Bryce Young only threw for 146 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, head coach Frank Reich was encouraged by his rookie quarterback. He said as much in his postgame interview:

“I thought he saw the field well and he looked comfortable in the pocket for a guy who had his first start in this league. The way he responded to adversity, I thought it all was largely positive.”

New Orleans vs. Carolina head-to-head

The New Orleans Saints are 29-28 all-time against the Carolina Panthers. Last year, the teams split the two games, while Carolina is 14-14 at home against New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers prediction

New Orleans is currently three-point favorites on the road with the over/under set at 39.5.

In Week 1, as the game went on, Derek Carr got more comfortable in the offense and had immediate chemistry with Chris Olave. However, New Orleans has a solid run game which they will lean on, and the Carolina Panthers allowed 130 rushing yards last week.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn was placed on injured reserve so his being out will hinder Carolina's offense. Bryce Young's struggles will likely continue against New Orleans, whose secondary will pose a lot of problems for the rookie quarterback.

Prediction: Saints 21, Panthers 13

New Orleans vs. Carolina Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Orleans ML -162

Tip 2: New Orleans -3 -110

Tip 3: Under 39.5 -110

