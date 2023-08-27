Saints vs Texans prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2023

On Sunday, August 27, the New Orleans Saints will host the Houston Texans for their final preseason game before the 2023 season.

New Orleans enters tonight's contest with a 2-0 record while the Texans sit at 1-0. The Saints have beaten AFC West teams the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans defeated the New England Patriots while they fell to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Tonight's preseason finale will see a mix of some starters with plenty of backups.

New Orleans will rest many of their starters. Quarterback Derek Carr, defensive backs Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, and Tyrann Mathieu will all sit. Running back Kendre Miller should get more snaps as the team will have to prepare for the first games of the season without Alvin Kamara.

Quarterback reps will be split between Jameis Winston and Jake Haener for New Orleans, while C.J. Stroud will start but split reps with Davis Mills for Houston.

Stroud has struggled thus far in his first two preseason games, but rookie edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., had a solid outing last week.

The New Orleans Saints are currently two-point home favorites for tonight's contest. The over/under for total points scored is currently set at 37.5, like most preseason games this season. New Orleans is a -145 Monelyine while Houston is +125.

Pick: The New Orleans Saints.

How to watch Saints vs. Texans

Jameis Winston during New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Chargers

Tonight's game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans will be played in New Orleans and kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Here is more additional information on how fans can watch and stream tonight's game:

Venue: Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Time: Sunday, August 27, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming options: NFL+

Tickets are still as low as $5 on vividseat.com.

The 2023 NFL regular season will kick off a week and a half from today September 7, with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions.

To kick off their 2023 seasons, Houston will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road while the Saints will host the Tennessee Titans. Both games are set for Sunday, September 10.

