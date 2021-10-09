Saints vs Washington Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 season

The Washington Football Team have been plagued by injuries to both sides of the ball as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is making a strong case to remain the starter, even though he could be without three wide receivers for Week 5. The Saints are fairly healthy, with the exception of two starting offensive linemen who are out for the game. Jameis Winston, who has only had over 200 passing yards in one of four games, is also out, though.

Both defenses could have a great game due to injuries, which could result in a hard-hitting, low-scoring match. Both teams are 2-2 on the season, and looking for an edge in their respective divisions.

Saints vs Washington Predictions, Odds and Picks

Match Details

Match: New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team | Week 5, 2021.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Venue: FedEx Field, Greater Landover, Maryland.

Saints vs Washington Betting Odds

Spreads

New Orleans: -2.5 (-110).

Washington: +2.5 (-110).

Money Line

New Orleans: -134

Washington: +114.

Total

Over 43.5: (-106)

Under 43.5: (-114).

Saints vs Washington Game Picks

The New Orleans Saints are favored by less than a field goal, but Washington's pile of injuries makes it an easy choice to pick the Saints to win and cover. It could be mostly on the defenses for this game, so take the under.

Saints vs Washington Key Injuries

Center Erik McCoy and tackle Terron Armstead are both out for the Saints, leaving Jameis Winston vulnerable. Otherwise, New Orleans are going into the game in much better shape than Washington.

Wide receivers Dyami Brown and Cam Sims are out, while Curtis Samuel hasn't practiced much, and is questionable.

Running back Antonio Gibson has announced he is playing on a stress fracture to his shin, and is willing and able to continue playing. He'll be one to keep a close eye on in the game. Guard Brandon Scherff (knee) is questionable, with another half dozen players licking their wounds from injuries earlier in the week.

Saints vs Washington Head-to-Head

Washington lead their series with the New Orleans Saints 17-10, dating back to 1967. The Saints have won their last two meetings, with their latest being in 2018, when Drew Brees was leading the Saints.

Saints vs Washington Predictions

The New Orleans Saints aren't favored by much, but Washington's injuries should take a toll. Taylor Heinicke has a running back on one leg, and could be missing three wide receivers.

He's already missing tight end Logan Thomas, and his offensive line is wounded as well. Meanwhile, Winston's line of defense is missing some pieces, so Alvin Kamara could see plenty of action.

Prediction: The New Orleans Saints to win, thanks to running-back Alvin Kamara, rushing for over 70 yards and seeing at least eight targets for over 40 yards and two TDs.

