Sam Darnold or Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Fields Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored for Week 6

Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Fields are getting ready for another set of tests in Week 6. You know what that means: decision time. As such, you will need to do your homework, unless you can find someone else to do it for you. Luckily, Sportskeeda is up to the task.

Here's a look at what to expect from Darnold, Tagovailoa and Fields, as well as a recommendation to help you win your fantasy matchup.

Is Sam Darnold a good fantasy pick in Week 6?

Sam Darnold at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold is in for another tough outing after facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his previous matchup. He now must contend with Devin Lloyd's Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off arguably their biggest regular-season win in the Shad Khan era. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Darnold is in for a less-than-dominant outing.

The quarterback is projected to throw for 192.5 yards, 1.2 touchdowns, with a 70% chance of an interception. He is also expected to earn 14.1 rushing yards with a 30% chance of a rushing touchdown. He's worth starting if you need someone.

Is Tua Tagovailoa a good fantasy pick in Week 6?

Tua Tagovailoa at Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa has had a brutal start to the season, and at least in fantasy football, it isn't likely to get much better. Tagovailoa is projected to throw for 154.8 yards, a touchdown, and have a 40% chance of an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tagovailoa is also expected to earn 3.7 yards on the ground. Overall, Tagovailoa is a quarterback worth sitting in Week 6, as without Tyreek Hill, his job has gotten much more difficult.

Is Justin Fields a good fantasy pick in Week 6?

Justin Fields at Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Justin Fields is the last winless starting quarterback in the NFL, which isn't good for his long-term job security. However, in Week 6, managers can live in the moment with Fields, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. Facing the Denver Broncos in London, Fields is projected to throw for 153.3 yards with a 90% chance of a touchdown and a 60% chance of an interception.

He is expected to deliver on the ground to the tune of 47.7 yards with a 40% chance of a touchdown. Overall, Fields is worth starting on many fantasy football teams this week.

Should I start Sam Darnold or Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Fields in Week 6 fantasy football?

Justin Fields vs Sam Darnold vs Tua Tagovailoa - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Fields is projected to be the best option in Week 6. All three quarterbacks face stiff defenses, but the Broncos, riding the high of unseating the Philadelphia Eagles and exhausted by their two-week road trip, will let up just enough to give Fields a quality outing.

This isn't a guarantee that the New York Jets will win the game, but Fields is expected to have a productive day. Sam Darnold is usable but trailing in the projections with 14.7 points, and Tua Tagovailoa is set to earn just 10.4.

