Sam Howell landing spots: 3 teams that should trade for Seahawks QB

The Seattle Seahawks are "open to trading" backup quarterback Sam Howell and have "received inquiries" for his services, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. This comes as the Seahawks persist in rebuilding their QB unit after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders early in the 2025 offseason.

Seattle signed Howell in free agency from the Washington Commanders during the 2024 offseason. The Seahawks had initially envisioned bringing Howell as a backup for Smith, but things have changed.

Howell got on the field sparingly in his first season with Seattle, contributing to only 25 snaps and failing to start. His limited playing time didn't have much impact, going 5 of 14 for 24 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception while getting sacked four times.

Sam Howell's best landing spots

Here are 3 teams that could do well to have the young QB:

#1 Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings only have two QBs on their roster — 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien. McCarthy is secured as the starter, but Howell would offer more veteran depth with athletic potential.

Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell assisted Sam Darnold in having his best season in 2024, and it is possible that he could do the same for Howell's raw abilities. The Vikings could be the perfect fit for Sam Howell to expand his game while being a solid backup.

#2 New Orleans Saints

The Saints are uncertain at QB with Derek Carr nursing a shoulder injury that may impact his availability for the 2025 season. Although New Orleans has been linked to draft prospects Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, Howell offers a cheaper option.

If signed, Howell would presumably battle Spencer Rattler for a chance to become the starter if Carr were to miss time. As 12th Man Rising reported on Saturday, the Saints' desperate cap situation could make Howell an appealing candidate as a longer-term solution. His deal features no guaranteed money in 2025, which makes him a budget-friendly alternative.

#3 Chicago Bears

With Caleb Williams solidified as Chicago's QB1, Sam Howell would be a backup with valuable experience as a starter.

Howell's experience playing behind struggling offensive lines in Washington and Seattle may be beneficial to him in Chicago, where protection has been a perennial problem. While he would not have a starting path open to him except through injury, his experience with dealing with pressure may be useful in the Bears' scheme.

Other possible destinations listed in recent rumors include the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and LA Rams.

