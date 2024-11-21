Sam LaPorta or Dallas Goedert Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for TEs

Sam LaPorta and Dallas Goedert are two tight ends looking for their first remarkable game in quite some time this week. While both have reliably gotten on the stat sheet this season, they haven't taken over many games. They have done so before in their careers, giving the choice some stakes. Here's a look at both TEs and a recommendation for Fantasy Football in Week 12.

Is Sam LaPorta a good pick in Week 12?

Sam LaPorta at Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The bar for TEs is not the same as other skill positions. While TEs can pop off in certain scenarios, they usually will be the weakest position group between themselves, wide receivers and running backs. With LaPorta expected to earn 9.1 fantasy points this week via Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, he still is worthy of a start.

Trending

However, he most likely won't be flex-worthy in Week 12 unless your team is lacking in the biggest way. LaPorta has earned a touchdown every other game since Oct. 13, and if the pattern holds, he likely won't have one this week.

Is Dallas Goedert a good pick in Week 12?

Dallas Goedert at Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Dallas Goedert exploded on Sept. 22, earning 10 catches for 170 yards. Since then, it has been relatively slow with just two or fewer catches in two of his last three games. However, he had five catches in his previous game so he might be trending up slightly.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects Goedert to earn 10.5 fantasy points this week against the LA Rams. He is worth starting at the TE spot but isn't worthy of a flex role on most teams.

Whom should I start between Sam LaPorta and Dallas Goedert in Week 12?

Dallas Goedert gets the nod of Week 12 (Sportskeeda)

Sam LaPorta and Dallas Goedert both have a case to start this week. However, the dilemma is which one to throw into the TE starting role, as their projections don't match flex options on most teams.

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projections, Dallas Goedert gets the nod. He will be contending with Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and the legs of Jalen Hurts, but he should get a trickle of points with 10.5. However, don't expect him to win it all for you.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.