Sam LaPorta fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Lions TE

Over his two seasons with the Detroit Lions to kick off his NFL career, Sam LaPorta has proven himself to be one of the elite tight ends in the league.

As he approaches his third year in the league, LaPorta is poised for yet another big season with Detroit and its rising offensive squad. However, does this bode well for LaPorta's fantasy football outlook as well? Let's take a look.

Sam LaPorta's 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

LaPorta put up an impressive performance in 2024, hauling in 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. The 2023 second-round draft pick finished the season ranked as the TE6 in standard scoring formats and the TE8 in PPR. He's likely to remain one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets on an already explosive offense, making him a favorable selection at the tight end position for fantasy managers.

Is Sam LaPorta a good fantasy pick this year?

According to Sportskeeda's fantasy football simulator, LaPorta is slated to haul in 79 catches for 885 yards and nine touchdowns. These are great numbers for a tight end, especially in terms of fantasy football. Our projections have LaPorta putting up 224 fantasy points in 2025, making him a great choice for fantasy football managers in need at the position.

LaPorta should benefit greatly from the addition of John Morton as offensive coordinator, who was hired away from the Denver Broncos, where he served as the team's pass game coordinator. Detroit's offense was already one of the top-scoring in the league, and with LaPorta being a favorite target of Goff's, he has tremendous upside in terms of fantasy value at the position, making him an excellent draft pick.

Where should you pick Lions tight end Sam LaPorta?

As of this writing, LaPorta is currently seeing an ADP of 54 and 49 in standard and PPR scoring formats, respectively. That makes him the TE4 at the moment in both formats, according to FantasyPros. This is consistent with our recommendation of selecting LaPorta in the early rounds of your draft — around the fifth or sixth round, to be exact.

LaPorta is considered to be one of the elite at the tight end position, not just in fantasy football, but in football in general. He'll be in high demand in fantasy football drafts as the season approaches.

