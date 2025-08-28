Sam LaPorta or George Kittle: Which TE should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

Sam LaPorta and George Kittle have both cemented themselves as two of the premier tight ends in the NFL. Each has proven to be a reliable touchdown producer for his respective team.

As Kittle and the 49ers aim to return to Super Bowl contention in 2025, and LaPorta and the Lions look to build on last year’s playoff push, fantasy managers are asking: which tight end should be the higher priority on draft night?

George Kittle fantasy outlook

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

The 49ers dealt with a wave of injuries in 2024, which hindered their overall performance and ultimately kept them out of the playoffs. Even so, George Kittle delivered another elite campaign, catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. His ability to produce at such a high level despite his team’s struggles reinforces his standing as one of the league’s most dependable tight ends.

With San Francisco heading into 2025 much healthier on offense, and Kittle remaining one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s favorite downfield targets, he is once again expected to be among the top fantasy options at the position.

Sam LaPorta fantasy outlook

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The Lions enter 2025 with high expectations after emerging as a powerhouse under head coach Dan Campbell. In his second season, Sam LaPorta continued to impress, hauling in 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. While that marked a slight dip from his explosive rookie year, it still solidified his reputation as one of the league’s top young tight ends.

LaPorta remains one of quarterback Jared Goff’s most trusted targets alongside star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, giving him plenty of volume in one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses. With Detroit viewed as a serious Super Bowl contender, LaPorta has the potential to deliver the best season of his career in 2025.

George Kittle vs. Sam LaPorta: Who should I draft?

NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

According to Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Simulator, Kittle is projected to narrowly outperform LaPorta in 2025. Kittle is expected to post 70 receptions for 979 yards and eight touchdowns, while LaPorta is projected for 73 receptions, 818 yards, and eight scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, this projects to 217 points for Kittle compared to 207 for LaPorta in PPR formats. While Kittle has the slight statistical edge, both tight ends are considered top-tier options and should be drafted with confidence.

Ultimately, managers can’t go wrong with either choice. Kittle offers proven long-term consistency, while LaPorta provides youth, upside, and a role in an ascending Lions offense. Both players will be highly valuable assets in fantasy football lineups throughout the 2025 season.

