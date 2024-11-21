Sam LaPorta Injury Status: Latest on Lions TE for Fantasy Football Week 12

Sam LaPorta is a key part of the Detroit Lions' offensive scheme. The second-year tight end is the team's secondary pass catcher, only behind Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown. LaPorta is fresh off a historic 2023 season that saw him earn a second-team All-Pro nod in only his rookie season.

Here's a closer look at LaPorta's availability ahead of the Lions' Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sam LaPorta's injury status

According to Yahoo Sports, LaPorta is inching towards returning to the gridiron in Week 12. The All-Pro tight end was a full participant in Wednesday's training session and looked great as he participated in conditioning drills.

Lions' head coach Dan Campbell said LaPorta will likely be back for the Colts' game after missing their blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a shoulder injury. The injury was sustained against the Houston Texans, and the durable TE missed his first game of the season.

LaPorta is one of five Lions that appeared on Wednesday's injury report. Other players on the report are cornerbacks Carlton Davis (thumb) and Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), wide receiver Allen Robinson (concussion), and tight end Shane Zylstra (neck). All players mentioned were full participants in the Lions' first training session for the Colts' game.

How has Sam LaPorta performed this season?

Sam LaPorta is having a decent 2024 regular season, even though his targets have dropped in his sophomore season. The Iowa product has racked up a stat line of 25 receptions off 32 targets, 366 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

A possible reason for LaPorta's dropoff in targets is the Lions' increased reliance on their run game. Campbell has prioritized handing the ball to David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, arguably the best running back duo in the NFL. Hence, LaPorta and other pass catchers not named Amon-Ra St. Brown are getting fewer throws from Jared Goff.

Still, LaPorta is on track to set a career-high in receiving yards if he remains fit for the rest of the regular season. He'll be looking to contribute to the team's impressive 8-1 run as the season reaches its business end.

