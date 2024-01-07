Sam LaPorta injury update: What happened to Lions TE in Week 18 vs Vikings?

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has quickly become one of the best players in the NFL. The 2023 Pro Bowler is Jared Goff's favorite target, and he has earned the trust of Dan Campbell on offense.

LaPorta had a typically impressive game in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings before getting hurt. Here, let's examine what happened to the rookie tight end.

What happened to Sam LaPorta?

Sam LaPorta departed from his side's Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with an apparent knee injury. The Iowa State alum went down late in the second quarter and, after being checked by medical personnel on the Gridiron, headed to the sideline and into the medical tent.

Shortly after, it was reported that LaPorta would not return to the game. His injury happened shortly after he set a new league record for most receptions by a rookie tight end. Furthermore, the versatile pass-catcher hauled in the tenth touchdown of his rookie season.

Lions' fans will hope that LaPorta's injury isn't too serious, as they have a playoff game to prepare for.

How has Sam LaPorta performed this season?

Sam LaPorta has been phenomenal in his rookie season, with the second-round pick mocking his early detractors.

LaPorta has racked up a stat line of 800+ receiving yards and ten touchdowns in 17 games. He was selected to this year's Pro Bowl as a reward for his achievements in his first year.

LaPorta is the proud owner of seven NFL records, including but not limited to most receptions by a rookie TE in a single season and most receptions by a tight end in their first four career games.

Also, the first TE to tally five catches in each of their first two career games, the first rookie tight end to tally at least 70 receptions, 700 receiving yards, eight TDs in a single season, and more.

LaPorta also owns numerous Detroit Lions records. The rookie TE is a player to watch in the coming years, and it looks like Dan Campbell and Co struck gold with the pick.

