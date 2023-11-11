Sam LaPorta or Mark Andrews: Who should you start in Week 10 Fantasy Football?

Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews have been key players in their team's respective offenses this season in fantasy football. LaPorta has three games with over 15 PPR points for the Detroit Lions, as does Andrews with the Baltimore Ravens this season.

Each standout tight end is looking to boost the lineups of fantasy managers. Therefore, which one is the better start in Week 10 of the 2023 season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Sam LaPorta a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

Considering a trade for Kyler Murray? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

LaPorta has been a good fantasy pick throughout the season. His 110.4 PPR points is one of the best among rookies. His first 20-plus points game came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 with 22.4 points in PPR leagues.

The Lions' second-round pick in this year's NFL draft has 59 targets, fourth-most amongst tight ends and second on the team. Outside of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, LaPorta has been a favorite of quarterback Jared Goff and has a great matchup as the Lions face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

Los Angeles allows the third-most yards to tight ends and the most passing yards per game in the NFL. This makes the Lions' tight end a must-start in every lineup as the targets will be there.

Is Mark Andrews a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Andrews is seen by many as a top 3 tight end in the NFL based on his consistency on the field and in fantasy. This season, he has double-digit points in all but one game he's played in. However, this might be Andrews' toughest matchup in Week 10 against an excellent Cleveland Browns defense.

Cleveland has allowed the fewest yards to tight ends and the fewest yards per game overall this season. Andrews could still find success because of the season he's having.

Managers with the three-time Pro Bowler should be starting in the lineup. Andrews has been a safety blanket for quarterback Lamar Jackson all season and this game should be nothing different.

Sam LaPorta vs. Mark Andrews: Whom should I start in Week 10?

Sam LaPorta vs. Mark Andrews - Week 10 fantasy comparison

When looking at the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, it favors Andrews over LaPorta by almost six points in Week 10. This could be because the Ravens' passing game could see a greater share for Andrews. Baltimore might use their start tight end as both an intermediate and downfield threat against the Browns.

Sam LaPorta vs. Mark Andrews - Week 10 fantasy comparison

Despite the gap given by the optimizer, consider LaPorta as a top option in Week 10. A problem could be St. Brown seeing more targets his way against the Chargers secondary. Meanwhile, the Lions' rookie tight end could find himself in the passing game if Goff finds him early and often.

Christian Watson or Zay Flowers? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer's projections to make the right call in Week 10

Poll : Who would you start in Week 10? Sam LaPorta Mark Andrews 0 votes