Sam LaPorta vs. George Kittle 40-yard dash time: Which star TE comes out on top?

Sam LaPorta and George Kittle represent two generations of standout tight ends. LaPorta represents the new school alongside TEs such as Kyle Pitts, Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid and Brock Bowers. George Kittle is from the more experienced group of players such as Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Ad

One thing that all of the above tight ends possess is the ability to hit top speed when racing to the end zone. It's a necessary tool when playing one of the most tasking positions in the NFL.

With that in mind, let's check out which star TE comes out on top in this battle of speed between Sam LaPorta and George Kittle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sam LaPorta's 40-yard dash time

Sam LaPorta completed the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the 2023 NFL Combine. The Iowa product also ran the 10-yard split in 1.59 seconds, the 3-Cone drill in 6.91 seconds and the 20-Yd shuttle in 4.25 seconds.

LaPorta earned plaudits for his athleticism and ranked third among tight ends at the Combine with a score of 86.

Expand Tweet

Ad

George Kittle's 40-yard dash time

George Kittle completed the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine. The Iowa standout ran the 10-yard split in 1.51 seconds, and completed 18 reps on the bench press.

Kittle had an impressive report for his athleticism and ranked third among tight ends at the Combine with a score of 90.

Which star TE comes out on top?

George Kittle had the faster 40-yard dash in this battle of All-Pro caliber tight ends. Kittle was a physical specimen straight out of college, and he showcased his impressive foot speed at the 2017 NFL Combine. The San Francisco 49ers later selected him in Round 5, and it's turned out to be one of the greatest draft steals in modern NFL history.

Ad

Since entering the league, Kittle has been one of the game's premier tight ends. He has amassed two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, and six Pro Bowl invites. Furthermore, he holds numerous franchise and league records at the position.

Sam LaPorta's 40-yard dash time was slightly slower than Kittle's but rather impressive for a player of his size. The Detroit Lions selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and it was a masterstroke.

LaPorta earned second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie, was picked for the Pro Bowl, and has been instrumental in deep postseason runs since he joined the team. He's viewed as the present and future of Dan Campbell's side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.