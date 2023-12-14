Samaje Perine injury update: Latest on Broncos RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Running back Samaje Perine didn't practice last Friday, rendering him "questionable" for the Denver Broncos' Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the running back played in the team's 24-7 victory over the Chargers, rushing twice for eight yards and catching five of five catches for 36 yards.

He performed as he usually would in passing scenarios, indicating that the knee ailment that prevented him from practicing on Friday was no longer an issue for him.

However, Perine was again listed as DNP with a knee/rest classification on the Broncos' injury report on Wednesday after practicing fully on Tuesday.

Considering that rest and a knee issue were stated as the reasons for his inactivity in practice, the 28-year-old running back will likely be able to rejoin the Broncos for practice on Thursday. Perine should be able to start on Saturday against the Detroit Lions if he were to resume full practice participation, barring any injury setbacks.

It's highly unlikely, but if Perine ends up sitting out in Week 15, rookie Jaleel McLaughlin could potentially play a bigger role in the backfield behind Javonte Williams.

What happened to Samaje Perine?

There's a growing sense of optimism that Perine merely received a veteran maintenance day because the Broncos declared that his DNP status at Wednesday's practice was due in part to rest.

When will Samaje Perine return?

Fantasy managers and Denver supporters are concerned about Perine's relegation to DNP during Wednesday's practice. Ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions, there's a good chance the Broncos are merely attempting to manage the former Oklahoma running back's knee injury.

Perine's chances of playing on Saturday will become clearer based on how he practices on Thursday and Friday.