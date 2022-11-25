Samaje Perine's Week 12 Fantasy Outlook: Should you pick him?

Since 2019, Samaje Perine has served as the Cincinnati Bengals' primary backup to Joe Mixon. In last week's significant victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the experienced back scored on catches of 29, 11, and six yards.

Due to Joe Mixon's early departure from the contest with a head injury, later diagnosed as a concussion, Perine's exceptional showing was made possible.

The decision to start Perine in Week 12 depends on Joe Mixon's injury recovery. Perine has an opportunity to put up some impressive stats if he starts. He is a fierce rusher and a capable catcher out of the backfield.

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals



@Samajp32 | Samaje Perine is the first Bengal running back to have 3 receiving touchdowns in one game@Samajp32 | #RuleTheJungle Samaje Perine is the first Bengal running back to have 3 receiving touchdowns in one game 💪@Samajp32 | #RuleTheJungle https://t.co/IKPLcG3l3b

It won't be simple to beat the Tennessee Titans because they have only given up two rushing touchdowns this season and none on the ground since the first round of games. However, Perine should see sufficient action to become a No. 2 running back in all formats, particularly in PPR. Perine merits inclusion.

Samaje Perine's stats and fantasy prediction

Samaje Perine finished the week as the RB2 overall with 30.2 PPR points. He only carried the ball on 11 occasions for 30 yards, so he wasn't extremely effective there. Thankfully, he was very effective in the air, receiving all four of his targets for a massive 52 yards and three scores.

Brian Y @byysports SAMAJE PERINE HAS THREE TOUCHDOWNS FOR THE BENGALS TODAY SAMAJE PERINE HAS THREE TOUCHDOWNS FOR THE BENGALS TODAY 😱😱 https://t.co/98mO9CYLET

Naturally, Perine saw more action than usual when Joe Mixon was forced to leave the game in the third quarter after suffering a concussion. Perine played on a season-high 69.7% of the plays overall.

Although Perine is not a long-term option, his likelihood of 15 touches makes him worth acquiring if you're having running back problems.

In place of Mixon against the Steelers, the veteran backup averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. Still, he has established himself as a reliable pass receiver and multipurpose back over the course of his professional career.

The REF @KREFsports



Perine got the record on 34 carries (12.6 ypc) and added 5 touchdowns on his historic day. He also led the team in receiving with one catch for 19 yards. 8 years ago today: Samaje Perine ran straight to history with an NCAA record 427 rushing yards against Kansas.Perine got the record on 34 carries (12.6 ypc) and added 5 touchdowns on his historic day. He also led the team in receiving with one catch for 19 yards. @samajp32 8 years ago today: Samaje Perine ran straight to history with an NCAA record 427 rushing yards against Kansas.Perine got the record on 34 carries (12.6 ypc) and added 5 touchdowns on his historic day. He also led the team in receiving with one catch for 19 yards. @samajp32 https://t.co/YlC6YdAShg

Ja'Marr Chase has missed three games, during which the Cincinnati Bengals' running backs totaled eight touchdowns, with 50% of those coming in the air. This weekend's game against the Titans will be challenging. However, over the last four games, they have given up a league-high 229 receiving yards to the opposition's running backs. The volume can be advantageous.

Samaje Perine made forty-six plays against the Steelers. Trayveon Williams, a third-stringer, only participated in eight snaps. Perine also ran 22 routes. In a squad that likes throwing the ball, that is crucial.

Spend up on Perine if you need a running back and a victory this week. Even if you're mistaken, you won't lose anything.

