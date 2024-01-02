San Francisco 49ers are the best team in NFC and look destined to battle Eagles in NFL Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers' bump in the road vs. the Baltimore Ravens was put to bed as the 49ers crushed the Washington Commanders. Brock Purdy and company wrapped up the one seed in the NFC and have a bye to the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

In typical 2023 49ers fashion, it was yet another 10+ point victory as the Commanders could not get anything going. Purdy went 22/28 for 230 yards and two touchdown passes in another great performance without any interceptions. Christian McCaffrey may have exited the game early but Elijah Mitchell carried the load with 80 rushing yards.

We've seen the San Francisco 49ers dismantle the current two-seed Dallas Cowboys and the reigning NFC champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers' defense has kept their opponents to under 20 points 11 times this season and their immense talent on both sides of the ball is clear to everybody.

Presuming the Cowboys beat the Commanders, the Eagles look set to finish in fifth place in the NFC. If they win their Wild Card game and other results align, we will get an NFC Championship game rematch in this year's divisional.

This current 49ers team draws a lot of comparisons to the 2019 team that went all the way to the Super Bowl. That 2019 team was a behemoth when it came to running the ball and the talent on defense was stifling opponents. The core of the 2019 squad is still with the team. Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel. George Kittle and Trent Williams were all a part of that 2019 NFC winning squad.

Yet again we are due for chaos in the playoffs but the 49ers seem the most composed and ready for a Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

How the San Francisco 49ers can get their rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders

The 49ers were hit with the ultimate slice of bad fortune in the 2022 NFC Championship game against the Eagles last season. Brock Purdy got injured and even his backup had to exit the game. Philadelphia walked to the Arizona Super Bowl, and the 49ers were left heartbroken.

A war of words developed between the two teams following the game as the 49ers seemed confident they could get revenge. The Week 13 matchup between the two was anything but competitive, as the 49ers won the game 42-19. That opened the door for them to take the one seed in the NFC.

Security guard Dom being tossed and suspended for the year was one of the more heated sideline moments we have seen all year.

Dallas has the edge to win the NFC East division and the Eagles would be locked into the five seed if the Cowboys win in Week 18. That would mean the Eagles have to go on the road to face an NFC South team. If Dallas and Detroit could take care of business in the Wild Card that would allow for the San Francisco 49ers and Eagles showcase.