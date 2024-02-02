San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and more

The stage is officially set for 2024 Super Bowl as the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be a rematch of the big game from four years ago when the 49ers were defeated in 2020 Super Bowl. The Chiefs went on to win another ring last season, so Patrick Mahomes' team will be seeking their title, including in back-to-back years.

The 49ers are hoping that they can prevent that from happening by avenging their loss from their last show down for the Vince Lombardi trophy. In order to do so, they will need to be as healthy as possible. With less than two weeks until the game kicks off, here is where their injury report currently stands.

San Francisco 49ers injury report for Super Bowl LVIII

Deebo Samuel and George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers released their first official injury report for 2024 Super Bowl on Wednesday, about a week and half from kickoff. The game is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six players have been listed on the report ahead of their showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

George Kittle and Trent Williams, two of the 49ers' key offensive players, were each listed as non-participants on Wednesday. Kittle is reportedly dealing with a toe injury, while Williams' DNP is listed simply as scheduled rest. Oren Burks (shoulder) and Ambry Thomas (ankle) were listed as limited participants, while Kaila Davis appears ready to come off of the IR after logging a full practice.

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers listed the same players on the injury report as they did on Wednesday, and with the same practice pariticpation, but with one addition. After logging a full session on Wednesday, Arik Armstead was downgraded all the way to a non-participant on Thursday with foot and knee injuries. This will be a situation to monitor ahead of the Super Bowl.

George Kittle injury update

It's a bit concerning for the San Francisco 49ers that George Kittle opened their Super Bowl preparations with two consecutive missed practices. Head coah Kyle Shanahan announced that his star tight end is dealing with a toe injury. Kittle will try to increase his practice over the coming days and will likely benefit from having an extra week to recover. He should be considered questionable, for now.

Deebo Samuel injury update

Deebo Samuel suffered an injury scare during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers. He injured his shoulder, making his status questionable against the Detroit Lions in the Conference Championship game. He was fortunately able to overcome it and complete the game with no reported setbacks. After logging two full practices to start the week, he should be good to go against the Chiefs.

Christian McCaffrey injury update

Christian McCaffrey briefly exited the NFC Championship game with an apparent shoulder injury. He claimed that it was nothing serious, and Kyle Shanahan confirmed that his superstar running back is fine. He has not been listed on the injury report for the 2024 Super Bowl, so the NFL MVP finalist should be expected to play.