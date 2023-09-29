San Francisco 49ers injury report for Week 4: Updates on Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and more 

Together with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers are one of just three NFL teams that have yet to suffer a loss this season after three games. The Arizona Cardinals, who will play San Francisco in Week 4, are at the back of an impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

It appears that several of the 49ers' star players won't be available for Sunday's home game versus the Cardinals.

According to reports, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was not present during the team's Thursday team practice. This article will go over the complete injury report of the San Francisco 49ers before their Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Deebo Samuel injury update: Latest on 49er WR for Week 4

Samuel was absent from the San Francisco 49ers' practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates and Nick Wagoner.

The wide receiver is suffering from rib and knee ailments sustained during the Niners' victory over the New York Giants last week. On that particular day, he finished the game with six receptions, 129 yards and a score. His season-long stats after that game stand at 48 rushing yards on eight rushes for a single rushing touchdown and 17 catches for 247 yards and one receiving touchdown.

It's uncertain if the 27-year-old wideout will be ready to take the field against the Cardinals because he did not practice on Thursday. But from what the 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan has said, it doesn't look like Samuel's injury is a major one.

Brandon Aiyuk injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for Week 4

The 49ers lined up without their star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last week when they faced the New York Giants and came away with a convincing victory.

Aiyuk resumed training this week on Wednesday as a limited participant. The wide receiver, who has been battling a shoulder issue, has had sufficient time to heal and will most likely be listed as "questionable" when the weekend arrives. He seems to be on schedule to take the field on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Due to significant injuries, the San Francisco 49ers were missing a few important players at practice this week. On Wednesday, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and cornerback Ambry Thomas took part in practice but were limited while wide receiver Jauan Jennings and linebacker Dre Greenlaw stayed off completely, with the latter returning on Thursday.

The Niners may have to raise two receivers off their practice squad, as was the case with Chris Conley last week, if both Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are ruled out for the Cardinals game on Sunday.