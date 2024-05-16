San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook 

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brock Purdy, entering his third year in the NFL, will be looking to take them past the finish line this season. Here is how the 49ers' schedule for the 2024 season stands.
San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2024 and Opponents
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will begin their campaign on Sept. 9, against the New York Jets at home.
Their most anticipated matchup will be the revenge game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Oct. 20, at home.
San Francisco 49ers Home Schedule 2024
In 2024, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will have nine home games at Levi's Stadium. They will take on the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.
San Francisco 49ers Away Schedule 2024
The San Francisco 49ers will play eight games on the road this season. They will visit the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals over the course of the season.
San Francisco 49ers 2024 Season Outlook
The goal for Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, entering the 2024 NFL season will remain the same – a Super Bowl victory. The NFC giants have consistently made deep playoff runs in recent years. But they've failed to turn it into a championship. They fell short twice in the Super Bowl in the last five years.
They are heading into the 2024 NFL season as one of the title favorites and will look to avoid the Super Bowl hangover.
The first tough assignment will be the season opener against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Arguably the real test for the 49ers starts after Week 6. They will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch in Week 7 and then the Dallas Cowboys the next week.
Following a bye, San Francisco will hit the road to Tampa and return home to face Seattle. They then have back-to-back road assignments, facing the young Green Bay Packers – who almost knocked them out of the playoffs last year – and the Buffalo Bills. They will return home to take on the Bears and Rams, before hitting the road once more against the fast-paced Miami Dolphins offense.
The 49ers are tied at No. 12 for toughest Strength of Schedule, according to ESPN. They have multiple tough stretches of games. How Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers navigate the season will eventually decide their fate.