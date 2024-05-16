San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook 

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brock Purdy, entering his third year in the NFL, will be looking to take them past the finish line this season. Here is how the 49ers' schedule for the 2024 season stands.

San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2024 and Opponents

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will begin their campaign on Sept. 9, against the New York Jets at home.

Their most anticipated matchup will be the revenge game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Oct. 20, at home.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sept 9 New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 Sept 15 Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept 22 Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Sept 29 New England Patriots 4:05 p.m. FOX 5 Oct 6 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct 10 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime 7 Oct 20 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. FOX 8 Oct 27 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 BYE -- 10 Nov 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov 17 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX 12 Nov 24 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 Dec 1 Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec 8 Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec 12 Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m. Prime 16 Dec 22 Miami Dolphins 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 Dec 30 Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN 18 Jan 4-5 Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD

San Francisco 49ers Home Schedule 2024

In 2024, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will have nine home games at Levi's Stadium. They will take on the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 Sept 9 New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Sept 29 New England Patriots 4:05 p.m. FOX 5 Octo 6 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 7 Oct 20 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. FOX 8 Oct 27 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov 17 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX 14 Dec 8 Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec 12 Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m. Prime 17 Dec 30 Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN

San Francisco 49ers Away Schedule 2024

The San Francisco 49ers will play eight games on the road this season. They will visit the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals over the course of the season.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 2 Sept 15 Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept 22 Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 6 Oct 10 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime 10 Nov 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov 24 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. FOX 13 Dec 1 Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 Dec 22 Miami Dolphins 4:25 p.m. CBS 18 Jan 4-5 Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD

San Francisco 49ers 2024 Season Outlook

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp

The goal for Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, entering the 2024 NFL season will remain the same – a Super Bowl victory. The NFC giants have consistently made deep playoff runs in recent years. But they've failed to turn it into a championship. They fell short twice in the Super Bowl in the last five years.

They are heading into the 2024 NFL season as one of the title favorites and will look to avoid the Super Bowl hangover.

The first tough assignment will be the season opener against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Arguably the real test for the 49ers starts after Week 6. They will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch in Week 7 and then the Dallas Cowboys the next week.

Following a bye, San Francisco will hit the road to Tampa and return home to face Seattle. They then have back-to-back road assignments, facing the young Green Bay Packers – who almost knocked them out of the playoffs last year – and the Buffalo Bills. They will return home to take on the Bears and Rams, before hitting the road once more against the fast-paced Miami Dolphins offense.

The 49ers are tied at No. 12 for toughest Strength of Schedule, according to ESPN. They have multiple tough stretches of games. How Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers navigate the season will eventually decide their fate.