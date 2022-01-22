San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers injury report and starting lineup - Divisional Round 

In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco enter the matchup as the No. 6 seed, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
The Packers come into the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed off a bye week.
Can San Francisco get back to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 2019 season and an NFL record 17th time? Or will Green Bay play in back-to-back NFC Championship games?
Let’s take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team.
San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers injury report for the NFL Divisional Round
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report
Despite his right shoulder and right thumb injury, Garoppolo should get the nod for this matchup, as is the case for Bosa, Warner and Mitchell. Bosa leads the team in sacks with 15.5 and Warner in tackles with 137. Mitchell averages 87.5 yards rushing per game, the fourth most in the NFL.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
Although it looks doubtful that Valdes-Scantling will be available, the Packers could have their All-Pro left tackle Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl cornerback Alexander back in the lineup.
San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers starting lineup for the NFL Divisional Round
San Francisco 49ers Starting Lineup
QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Micthell | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings| TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Tom Compton
DL –Arik Armstead, Kentavius Street, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw | CB - Emmanuel Mosley, Josh Norman | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward| K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowsky
Green Bay Packers Starting Lineup
QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marques Valdes-Scantling (D) | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - David Bakhtiari (Q), Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Lucas Patrick, Billy Turner
DL –Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Tyler Lancaster | LB - Preston Smith, De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Rashan Gary | CB - Eric Strokes, Jaire Alexander (Q) | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage| K - Mason Crosby| P - Corey Bojorquez
Q. Who wins the game?
San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers