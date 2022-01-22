×
San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers injury report and starting lineup - Divisional Round 

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Modified Jan 22, 2022 08:44 PM IST
In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco enter the matchup as the No. 6 seed, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

The Packers come into the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed off a bye week.

Can San Francisco get back to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 2019 season and an NFL record 17th time? Or will Green Bay play in back-to-back NFC Championship games?

Let’s take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers injury report for the NFL Divisional Round

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report

Player 

Position 

Injury  

Game Status 

Azeez Al-Shaair 

LB 

Knee 

(-) 

Nick Bosa 

DL 

Concussion 

Questionable 

Jimmy Garoppolo 

QB 

Right Shoulder/Right Thumb 

(-) 

Dre Greenlaw 

LB 

Groin 

(-) 

Marcell Harris 

LB 

Achilles  

(-) 

Talanoa Hufanga 

S 

Knee 

(-) 

Elijah Mitchell  

RB 

Knee  

(-) 

Ambrey Thomas 

CB 

Knee 

Questionable  

Fred Warmer 

LB 

Ankle 

(-) 

Jordan Willis 

DL 

Ankle 

Questionable  

"Jimmy Garoppolo's shoulder & torn thumb are something to watch heading into this weekend.. Fred Warner will be playing on Saturday" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #FTTB https://t.co/HxVCDFEvQ6

Despite his right shoulder and right thumb injury, Garoppolo should get the nod for this matchup, as is the case for Bosa, Warner and Mitchell. Bosa leads the team in sacks with 15.5 and Warner in tackles with 137. Mitchell averages 87.5 yards rushing per game, the fourth most in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Player 

Position  

Injury  

Game Status 

Jaire Alexander  

CB 

Shoulder 

Questionable 

David Bakhtiari  

T 

Knee  

Questionable 

De’Vondre Campbell 

LB 

Elbow 

(-) 

Aaron Jones 

RB 

Knee 

(-) 

Marcedes Lewis 

TE 

NIR - Veteran Rest 

(-) 

Aaron Rodgers  

QB 

Toe 

(-) 

Billy Turner 

T 

Knee  

(-) 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 

WR 

Back 

Doubtful 

The Packers have activated OLB Za'Darius Smith off of injured reserve. He and star CB Jaire Alexander (who's listed as questionable) haven't played since September. So here come Green Bay's two best defensive players.And David Bakhtiari, too.

Although it looks doubtful that Valdes-Scantling will be available, the Packers could have their All-Pro left tackle Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl cornerback Alexander back in the lineup.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers starting lineup for the NFL Divisional Round

San Francisco 49ers Starting Lineup

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Micthell | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings| TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Tom Compton

DL –Arik Armstead, Kentavius Street, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw | CB - Emmanuel Mosley, Josh Norman | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward| K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Green Bay Packers Starting Lineup

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marques Valdes-Scantling (D) | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - David Bakhtiari (Q), Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Lucas Patrick, Billy Turner

DL –Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Tyler Lancaster | LB - Preston Smith, De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Rashan Gary | CB - Eric Strokes, Jaire Alexander (Q) | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage| K - Mason Crosby| P - Corey Bojorquez

