San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams injury report and starting lineup - NFC Championship Game 

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will face for the third and final time this season in the NFC Championship game on Saturday, January 30, 6:30 pm ET. San Francisco came out on top in both meetings, first at home in Week 10 with a score of 31-10, and then in Week 18 with a score of 27-24 in OT in LA.

This is the first time these two teams will face each other in the playoffs since the 1989 season in the NFC Championship game.

In that matchup, San Francisco defeated LA by a score of 30-3 at home on their way to winning Super Bowl XXIV (24) over the Denver Broncos with a score of 55-10. This time, Los Angeles will host San Francisco to see who’s heading to Super Bowl LVI (56).

Here’s the injury report and starting lineup for the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Rams'.

San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams injury report for the NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers

Player Position Injury Game Status Nick Bosa DL Not Injury Related (-) Alex Mack C Not Injury Related (-) Elijah Mitchell RB Knee (-) Trent Williams T Ankle Questionable Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Ankle Questionable Ambry Thomas CB Knee (-) Jimmy Garoppolo QB Thumb (-)

Williams was injured in the Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers with a high or low ankle sprain. Wilson Jr. did not practice early in the week and left practice late in the week with his ankle injury.

Los Angeles Rams

Player Position Injury Game Status Joe Noteboom OL Chest Doubtful Greg Gaines DL Toe (-) Van Jefferson WR Knee Questionable Buddy Howell RB Hamstring (-) Taylor Rapp S Concussion Questionable Andrew Whitworth OL Knee (-) John Wolford QB Illness (-) Cam Akers RB Rest (-)

Noteboom, who played for Whitworth in the Divisional Round versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was injured in the game. Whitworth looks to be a go, replacing Noteboom. Jefferson and Rapp could play as well.

Noteboom, who played for Whitworth in the Divisional Round versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was injured in the game. Whitworth looks to be a go, replacing Noteboom. Jefferson and Rapp could play as well.

San Francisco 49ers vs LA Rams starting lineup for the NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Micthell | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Tom Compton

DL –Arik Armstead, Kentavius Street, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw | CB - Emmanuel Mosley, Ambry Thomas | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward| K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

