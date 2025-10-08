Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Eagles RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are playing on a short week after their first loss of the season this past weekend. Because of this, the team had to drop its first injury report of the week on Monday ahead of the Week 6 game against the New York Giants.The Eagles did not hold a full practice on Monday, so the report was merely an estimate. However, it sparked concerns about Barkley's health ahead of the highly anticipated game against his former team. Barkley was estimated by the Eagles to be a nonparticipant in practice because of a knee problem.Barkley played the majority of the offensive snaps (44 total snaps, or 72%) in Philly's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and amassed 88 total yards and a touchdown, so it is unclear exactly when he may have sustained the injury.That said, fantasy football managers and fans both become concerned whenever one of the league's top players appears on an injury report, particularly as a nonparticipant.Here, we will take a look at the star rusher's status ahead of the primetime Thursday Night Football game.Will Saquon Barkley play on TNF vs. the NY Giants?Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Saquon Barkley sustained soreness from Sunday's game, which is the reason for his estimated DNP designation on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report on Monday. Rapoport also added that Barkley is expected to play on Thursday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.&quot;Source on Saquon Barkley: He had general soreness coming out of the game and fully expects to play Thursday night against the Giants,&quot; Rapoport posted on Monday.Barkley was not listed as injured by the Eagles during their Week 5 game, and coach Nick Sirianni made no mention of it when he spoke to reporters after the game. Additionally, Sirianni made no mention of Barkley's injury when he spoke to the media on Monday, suggesting that it is not a significant one.The receiver has had unstable output this season, averaging 3.2 yards per carry with 267 rushing yards on 83 carries. He might, however, be even more motivated to shine against his former team in Week 6 as the Eagles look to recover from a recent defeat.In his last game against the Giants during his remarkable 2025 season, Barkley recorded 17 carries for 176 yards and added one touchdown. He will look to have big impacts again when the Giants host the Birds at MetLife Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.