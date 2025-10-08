  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Eagles RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Eagles RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Oct 08, 2025 10:30 GMT
Denver Broncos v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Eagles RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6? - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are playing on a short week after their first loss of the season this past weekend. Because of this, the team had to drop its first injury report of the week on Monday ahead of the Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

Ad

The Eagles did not hold a full practice on Monday, so the report was merely an estimate. However, it sparked concerns about Barkley's health ahead of the highly anticipated game against his former team. Barkley was estimated by the Eagles to be a nonparticipant in practice because of a knee problem.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Barkley played the majority of the offensive snaps (44 total snaps, or 72%) in Philly's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and amassed 88 total yards and a touchdown, so it is unclear exactly when he may have sustained the injury.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That said, fantasy football managers and fans both become concerned whenever one of the league's top players appears on an injury report, particularly as a nonparticipant.

Here, we will take a look at the star rusher's status ahead of the primetime Thursday Night Football game.

Ad

Will Saquon Barkley play on TNF vs. the NY Giants?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Saquon Barkley sustained soreness from Sunday's game, which is the reason for his estimated DNP designation on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report on Monday. Rapoport also added that Barkley is expected to play on Thursday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

"Source on Saquon Barkley: He had general soreness coming out of the game and fully expects to play Thursday night against the Giants," Rapoport posted on Monday.
Ad
Ad

Barkley was not listed as injured by the Eagles during their Week 5 game, and coach Nick Sirianni made no mention of it when he spoke to reporters after the game. Additionally, Sirianni made no mention of Barkley's injury when he spoke to the media on Monday, suggesting that it is not a significant one.

The receiver has had unstable output this season, averaging 3.2 yards per carry with 267 rushing yards on 83 carries. He might, however, be even more motivated to shine against his former team in Week 6 as the Eagles look to recover from a recent defeat.

In his last game against the Giants during his remarkable 2025 season, Barkley recorded 17 carries for 176 yards and added one touchdown. He will look to have big impacts again when the Giants host the Birds at MetLife Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications