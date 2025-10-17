Saquon Barkley or Kyren Williams or Jordan Mason Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored for Week 7

The temperatures are dropping, but as Saquon Barkley, Kyren Williams, and Jordan Mason are likely aware, the fantasy football season is heating up. With Barkley trending down, the Los Angeles Rams offense looking significantly different, and Jordan Mason continuing to plug away, the choice is set to be a tough one for managers.

Ad

For those starting to sweat, Sportskeeda is here to help break the tie.

Here's a look at Barkley, Williams, and Mason, and a decision on which you should start in your fantasy football lineup in Week 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Saquon Barkley a good fantasy pick in Week 7?

Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saquon Barkley hit a rough patch against the New York Giants, but after a mini-bye, he appears to be ready to go. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, the back is projected to earn 85.3 rushing yards with a 50% chance of a touchdown on the ground.

Ad

Trending

He is also expected to get 3.1 catches for 20.9 receiving yards and a 20% chance of a receiving touchdown. Barkley is a solid option for Week 7, but is he the best? Let's continue.

Is Kyren Williams a good fantasy pick in Week 7?

Kyren Williams at Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rams received bad news with Puka Nacua set to miss Week 7, but it's good news for Kyren Williams' production. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Williams is projected to earn 71.0 yards with a 70% chance of a touchdown.

Ad

Per Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool, the back is projected to also catch about two passes for 13.5 yards with a ten percent chance of a receiving touchdown. Williams is a solid option this week, but let's look at Jordan Mason first.

Is Jordan Mason a good fantasy pick in Week 7?

Jordan Mason at Bengals at Vikings - Source: Getty

Jordan Mason worked hard in 2024 with the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears to be paying off this season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He'll have his hands full in Week 7, however, per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool.

Ad

The Vikings running back is expected to rush for 85.1 yards with a 40% chance of a touchdown on the ground. He will also have a limited impact through the air, logging a catch for 8.5 yards, according to projections. He is worth starting as a flex, but should he start over the other backs?

Should I start Saquon Barkley or Kyren Williams or Jordan Mason in Week 7 fantasy football?

Saquon Barkley vs Kyren Williams vs Jordan Mason - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Managers with Saquon Barkley, Kyren Williams, and Jordan Mason are one thing: well off this week. Mason appears to be the odd man out in Week 7, with projections estimating 13 points for the back against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

However, if you have two running back spots available, sliding in both Barkley and Williams is likely the best move you could make. If you have only one spot to fill, however, you should confidently start Barkley.

The Eagles back is projected to earn 17.8 points, about two more than Williams should tally against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After losing two straight, the franchise will be coming into the game with everything they have by using their stars, starting with Barkley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.