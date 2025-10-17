Saquon Barkley or Kyren Williams or Jordan Mason Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored for Week 7

The temperatures are dropping, but as Saquon Barkley, Kyren Williams, and Jordan Mason are likely aware, the fantasy football season is heating up. With Barkley trending down, the Los Angeles Rams offense looking significantly different, and Jordan Mason continuing to plug away, the choice is set to be a tough one for managers.
For those starting to sweat, Sportskeeda is here to help break the tie.
Here's a look at Barkley, Williams, and Mason, and a decision on which you should start in your fantasy football lineup in Week 7.
Is Saquon Barkley a good fantasy pick in Week 7?
Saquon Barkley hit a rough patch against the New York Giants, but after a mini-bye, he appears to be ready to go. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, the back is projected to earn 85.3 rushing yards with a 50% chance of a touchdown on the ground.
He is also expected to get 3.1 catches for 20.9 receiving yards and a 20% chance of a receiving touchdown. Barkley is a solid option for Week 7, but is he the best? Let's continue.
Is Kyren Williams a good fantasy pick in Week 7?
The Los Angeles Rams received bad news with Puka Nacua set to miss Week 7, but it's good news for Kyren Williams' production. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Williams is projected to earn 71.0 yards with a 70% chance of a touchdown.
Per Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool, the back is projected to also catch about two passes for 13.5 yards with a ten percent chance of a receiving touchdown. Williams is a solid option this week, but let's look at Jordan Mason first.
Is Jordan Mason a good fantasy pick in Week 7?
Jordan Mason worked hard in 2024 with the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears to be paying off this season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He'll have his hands full in Week 7, however, per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool.
The Vikings running back is expected to rush for 85.1 yards with a 40% chance of a touchdown on the ground. He will also have a limited impact through the air, logging a catch for 8.5 yards, according to projections. He is worth starting as a flex, but should he start over the other backs?
Should I start Saquon Barkley or Kyren Williams or Jordan Mason in Week 7 fantasy football?
Managers with Saquon Barkley, Kyren Williams, and Jordan Mason are one thing: well off this week. Mason appears to be the odd man out in Week 7, with projections estimating 13 points for the back against the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, if you have two running back spots available, sliding in both Barkley and Williams is likely the best move you could make. If you have only one spot to fill, however, you should confidently start Barkley.
The Eagles back is projected to earn 17.8 points, about two more than Williams should tally against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After losing two straight, the franchise will be coming into the game with everything they have by using their stars, starting with Barkley.
