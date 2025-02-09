Saquon Barkley Super Bowl LIX projections: Pick and predictions for Eagles RB

Saquon Barkley has been touted as a generational talent ever since he dominated the collegiate scene at Penn State. The New York Giants drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, and he immediately proved himself a future star, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl.

He continued to be a beacon of hope for the struggling franchise, eventually becoming its primary offensive weapon during a surprise run to the Divisional Round in 2022. But then, a shift happened.

The Giants declined to offer him a long-term extension, instead giving a lucrative contract to quarterback Daniel Jones, who later regressed before tearing his ACL. So Barkley left for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it proved to be the right decision.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barkley joined the 2,000-yard club, made his first All-Pro and was named Offensive Player of the Year. He also reached the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. So how will he fare?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Super Bowl LIX projections for Saquon Barkley

Odds, stats prediction

Everywhere a bettor looks, Saquon Barkley is everywhere. Caesars Sportsbook has claimed to receive tens of thousands of bets on him in the lead-up to Sunday’s game, with most of them at -190 to score a touchdown. Double that, and the line is +290.

As for the yardage he will produce, the over/under is set at 112.5 yards.

According to lead oddsmaker Craig Mucklow, it is the biggest number he has seen in 25 years:

“If he has a big game, it’s a big day for customers, that’s for sure.”

As for actual stat predictions, Saquon Barkley has a strong chance to dominate. He has one of the best offensive lines in the league to work behind, with each of its names top-notch (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton and Lane Johnson, aided by tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense, which proved to be the only thing saving them when the offense regressed in 2023, has been impressive on the ground, allowing only the eighth-best total of 1,731 yards.

However, almost none of the rushers they faced were on Barkley's level. The only truly elite one that they faced was Derrick Henry, and they would have lost the season opener against his Baltimore Ravens had Isaiah Likely not stepped out of bounds on a touchdown catch.

With that said, it is very likely that the newly minted Offensive Player of the Year collects 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Prediction for the game

This Eagles squad figures to be the most well-rounded in franchise history. Besides Saquon Barkley, they also have a monstrous receiving trio of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Goedert. And luckily for them, the Chiefs have proven mediocre when defending the air, allowing 3,970 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The defense is also top-notch, boasting the second-best passing/receiving defense and a top-ten rushing defense. That is a problem for Andy Reid, whose running backs have largely failed to assert themselves. Combined with the aforementioned strong air defense, all signs point to a rough night for the defending champions.

The only saving grace for the Chiefs is that Patrick Mahomes will not be sacked frequently, but the Eagles will get their revenge in a slow-paced affair that ends 31-10 in their favor. The game's MVP? Saquon Barkley, after posting the aforementioned numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.