Saquon Barkley vs. Derrick Henry 40-yard dash time: Which star RB comes out on top?

Saquon Barkley has been in the limelight after his stellar debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl and even finished as an MVP finalist. Similarly, Derrick Henry, in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens, was also in the running for the MVP award early in the 2024 season.

Both Barkley and Henry have established themselves as premier running backs in the NFL, sparking curiosity among fans about which of the two is faster.

Barkley clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds at the 2018 NFL Combine, faster than Henry's 4.54 seconds at the event in 2016.

Furthermore, Barkley's 20-yard split was 2.57 seconds, compared to Henry's 2.67 seconds.

However, it's important to note that these times were recorded years ago, and various factors may have influenced both players' speed and acceleration throughout their NFL careers.

How did Saquon Barkley fare in comparison to Derrick Henry in the 2024 NFL season?

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley finished the 2024 regular season with a league-high 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on a league-high 345 carries across 16 games. He also added 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions to help Philly clinch the NFC East.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry recorded 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns on 325 carries. He also contributed 193 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions across 17 games to help the Ravens clinch the NFC North.

In the postseason, Barkley recorded 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries. He went on to win the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Henry, on the other hand, posted 270 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries across two games. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round game.

