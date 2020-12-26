NFL Week 16: Buccaneers at Lions odds, picks and predictions

The 9-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter NFL Week 16 looking for their third-straight win. A victory against the 5-9 Detroit Lions would all but secure Tom Brady and the Buccaneers a spot in the NFL playoffs.

The Lions have been far more competitive since the team parted ways with head coach Matt Patricia. But Detroit still has won just one game in their last five outings. The Lions aren't fighting for a playoff spot, but they could spoil the Buccaneers' postseason hopes on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions betting odds

Buccaneers odds: -10 (-480)

Lions odds: +10 (+370)

Spread: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers favored by more than two scores over Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions picks

1. Leonard Fournette will set a season-high in rushing attempts and rushing yards.

2. Matthew Stafford will pass for over 200 yards and a touchdown in his fifth straight game.

3. The Lions will be held to less than 60 rushing yards as a team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions key notes

Leonard Fournette will start for the second straight game in RB Ronald Jones' absence.

With many key Lions offensive starters out or questionable, fantasy football players should monitor the injury report ahead of the game.

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit is one of three games on Saturday in NFL Week 16.

QB Chase Daniel played in place of an injured Matthew Stafford at times last week, and he completed five of his six pass attempts.

D'Andre Swift was the Lions' leading rusher in NFL Week 15 with 15 carries for 67 yards.

Leonard Fournette hammers it home! 👊pic.twitter.com/CvgrPUHWZV — Buccaneers Nation (@BucsNationCP) December 20, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions key injuries

Lions injury report:

OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle) is out

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is out

LB Jamie Collins Sr. (neck) is questionable

T Taylor Decker (groin) is questionable

K Matt Prater (back) is questionable

CB Darryl Roberts (hip) is questionable

QB Matthew Stafford (rib) is questionable

Buccaneers injury report:

RB Ronald Jones (COVID-19 protocol) is out

CB Carlton Davis (groin) is doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions prediction

Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans

Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Lions 16

Money line: Buccaneers -480