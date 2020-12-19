The 4-9 Carolina Panthers are going to try to play spoiler against the 10-3 Packers as Green Bay looks to secure the lone NFC playoff bye in the final weeks of the 2020 regular season. The game is a rare Saturday night matchup for NFL fans, kicking off at 8:15 EST.

Despite some of Carolina's best offensive weapons missing the game, Vegas expects the Saturday game to be a high scoring affair, with the line set at 52 points.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

Packers odds: -7.5 (-405)

Panthers odds: +7.5 (+320)

Spread: The Panthers have over a touchdown to cover against the Packers on Saturday night.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers picks

1. Davante Adams will break 100 receiving yards for his third straight game.

2. The Packers defense will hold Carolina to under 25 points, sacking Teddy Bridgewater four or more times.

3. Packers RB Aaron Jones will break 20 carries for the first time this season.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Key Notes

Packers RB Aaron Jones is averaging 74.8 yards-per-game, the most of his career

Aaron Rodgers is second in MVP betting odds, +130, behind Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Christian McCaffrey has played just one game since week two

In the three games he has played, McCaffrey has averaged over 125 all-purpose yards

In his first season with the Panthers, Bridgewater has thrown for 3102 yards, completed over 70% of his passed, and thrown for 14 touchdowns

After starting 3-2, Bridgewater has lost seven straight starts

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Key Injuries

Carolina Panthers

S Tre Boston (hamstring) is questionable

G Dennis Daley (concussion) is doubtful)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder) is questionable

T Russell Okung (calf) is questionable

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful

DE Efe Obada (knee) is questionable

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is questionable

Green Bay Packers

G Simon Stepaniak (knee) is out

TE Jace Sternberger (concussion) is out

WR Malik Taylor (hamstring) is questionable

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Prediction

Prediction: Packers 30 - Panthers 16

Money line: Packers -405