The 4-9 Carolina Panthers are going to try to play spoiler against the 10-3 Packers as Green Bay looks to secure the lone NFC playoff bye in the final weeks of the 2020 regular season. The game is a rare Saturday night matchup for NFL fans, kicking off at 8:15 EST.
Despite some of Carolina's best offensive weapons missing the game, Vegas expects the Saturday game to be a high scoring affair, with the line set at 52 points.
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Betting Odds
Packers odds: -7.5 (-405)
Panthers odds: +7.5 (+320)
Spread: The Panthers have over a touchdown to cover against the Packers on Saturday night.
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers picks
1. Davante Adams will break 100 receiving yards for his third straight game.
2. The Packers defense will hold Carolina to under 25 points, sacking Teddy Bridgewater four or more times.
3. Packers RB Aaron Jones will break 20 carries for the first time this season.
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Key Notes
- Packers RB Aaron Jones is averaging 74.8 yards-per-game, the most of his career
- Aaron Rodgers is second in MVP betting odds, +130, behind Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- Christian McCaffrey has played just one game since week two
- In the three games he has played, McCaffrey has averaged over 125 all-purpose yards
- In his first season with the Panthers, Bridgewater has thrown for 3102 yards, completed over 70% of his passed, and thrown for 14 touchdowns
- After starting 3-2, Bridgewater has lost seven straight starts
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Key Injuries
Carolina Panthers
S Tre Boston (hamstring) is questionable
G Dennis Daley (concussion) is doubtful)
DE Austin Larkin (shoulder) is questionable
T Russell Okung (calf) is questionable
RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful
DE Efe Obada (knee) is questionable
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is questionable
Green Bay Packers
G Simon Stepaniak (knee) is out
TE Jace Sternberger (concussion) is out
WR Malik Taylor (hamstring) is questionable
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Prediction
Prediction: Packers 30 - Panthers 16
Money line: Packers -405Published 19 Dec 2020, 03:26 IST