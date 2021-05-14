NFL schedule 2021: Top 10 teams with the easiest fixtures list

For the first time in 42 years of Pro Football, NFL teams will not be playing a 16-game schedule. 2021 is the first look at the new expansion to a 17-game regular season and, as a fan, I must say I'm delighted about it since it's an extra week of football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of many franchise teams that voted in the 17-game league year, are ironically the team that came off worst because of the extra fixture. Head coach Mike Tomlin and co. will have to navigate a strength of schedule that has a .574 opponent win percentage. They are also one of only two teams, the other being AFC North divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens, that have an opponent win percentage over .550.

Coach Tomlin really needs to get that offensive line sorted in time for September 9; I hear Alejandro Villanueva is still a free agent...

The top two teams in the AFC North in 2020 might have it all to do come autumn, but, kind of like the Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson dynamic in the cult movie Unbreakable, what about the very antithesis of the Steelers and Ravens? Which teams have the easiest schedules to look forward to in 2021?

Top 10 teams with the easiest 2021 NFL schedules

10. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 130-142

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .478

9. Indianapolis Colts

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 130-142

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .478

8. New York Giants

New York Giants Training Camp

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 128-142-2

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .474

7. Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 128-143-1

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .472

6. Denver Broncos

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 127-143-2

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .471

5. Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 128-144

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .471

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 126-145-1

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .465

3. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 123-148-1

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .454

2. Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 122-148-2

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .452

Finally, the team with the easiest 2021 NFL schedule is the...

1.Philadelphia Eagles

Opponents combined win/loss/draw 2020 record: 117-155

Opponents combined 2020 win percentage: .430