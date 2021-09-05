Seahawks 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

The defending NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks face a tough test to retain their title in 2021 and make the NFL playoffs. Outside of the AFC North, there may not be a stronger all-around division in the league than the NFC West.

Seattle won the division with a 12-4 record last season but its division rivals only got better this offseason. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will need to use all his guile and experience to lead the franchise to another NFL playoff run.

Star quarterback Russell Wilson is back and happy after some offseason drama and the team recently signed safety Jamal Adams to a new long-term extension.

The Seahawks needs to be firing on all cylinders this season

Seattle will have to be at their very best to conquer the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and division favorites Los Angeles Rams this season.

Here are three bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks’ upcoming 2021 campaign.

#1 - Offense will be fireworks

The Seahawks offense, led by Russell Wilson, will be one of the most high-octane in the NFL this season.

Wilson has a pair of outstanding receivers to throw to in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and I predict both will record more than 1000 yards in 2021/22.

Do you think that @DangeRussWilson could set his career high in passing yards this season? 🤔@ESPN wouldn't be surprised.#GoHawks x @Delta — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 1, 2021

Metcalf will finally claim his place as one of the leading receivers in the NFL with some awe-inspiring displays during the season.

#2 - Defense will struggle

Seattle was once famous for its frightening defense led by the “Legion of Boom” but those days are now long gone.

The Seahawks defense is going to struggle to hold opposing offenses to low scores this season.

The Seahawks lost cornerback Shaquil Griffin and longtime linebacker K.J. Wright this offseason, and their absence will be apparent.

Jamal Adams will again record numerous sacks but he alone does not make a top 10 NFL defense.

The initial 53-man roster is in!



Here's who will be hitting the field at VMAC today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hy1B1BeML6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 31, 2021

#3 - Seattle will earn a NFC Wild Card playoff seed

Despite having a weakness on defense, the sheer firepower the Seahawks have on offense will lead them to another playoff berth.

They won´t win the NFC West but they will win enough games to make the NFC playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Any team with Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf on it will not be an easy out in the NFL postseason.

