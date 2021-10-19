Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addresses DK Metcalf and Shannon Sharpe Twitter feud

Head coach Pete Carroll is not at all happy with wide receiver DK Metcalf. Metcalf is currently in a nasty, public feud with former NFL tight end turned sports host Shannon Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe is the co-host of the Fox Sports show Undisputed with Skip Bayless. Sharpe has always been known to be very boisterous and up-front about his stances on various topics but has always been fair in his assessments.

Pete Carroll addresses DK Metcalf and Shannon Sharpe feud:

Due to the recent feud between Metcalf and Sharpe, Pete Carroll gave his take on what has been occurring:

"In general, I don't know why anybody would want to communicate that way openly. You can always call people and talk to them and work things out a lot more efficiently. We have always tried to discourage our guys from communicating in that fashion. For the most part, guys are really good at it now. Guys used to use Twitter like they were sending a text. They figured it out, and DK has a big awareness. I don't know how that one went kind of wherever. If you watch DK, you will always see him come around, he will always come around to clear thinking, and he's a really bright kid."

Metcalf vs. Sharpe: What happened?

Metcalf and NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got into a back and forth on Twitter the last couple of days.

Sharpe, the Fox Sports host, used Twitter to question Metcalf's decision not to step out of bounds after receiving a pass from quarterback Geno Smith with seconds left on the clock in Sunday's game vs. the Steelers.

At the time, the Seattle Seahawks had zero timeouts and needed a field goal to tie the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday night.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe What was D. K thinking? Why try to play hero 🏈 in that situation? What was D. K thinking? Why try to play hero 🏈 in that situation?

Metcalf sent a pretty clear message via Twitter that he does not respect Sharpe's opinion.

The former tight end stood his ground by saying that there was nothing to dispute because Metcalf's decision was plain dumb. Sharpe also used Twitter to affirm that the wide receiver has no right to say anything to him because of the difference in their resumes.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe DK Metcalf @dkm14 Stop questioning me lil boy 😂 twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/… Stop questioning me lil boy 😂 twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/… Nothing to question. That was “DUMB ASS” play and your pride won’t let you admit it. “You” can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day 🙏🏾🙏🏾 twitter.com/dkm14/status/1… Nothing to question. That was “DUMB ASS” play and your pride won’t let you admit it. “You” can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day 🙏🏾🙏🏾 twitter.com/dkm14/status/1…

Finally, Metcalf went on Twitter one more time. And as Sharpe did, the wide receiver stood his ground and disrespected Sharpe's Hall of Fame career by referring to him as someone who gossips instead of a respected former NFL player.

DK Metcalf @dkm14 shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Nothing to question. That was “DUMB ASS” play and your pride won’t let you admit it. “You” can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day 🙏🏾🙏🏾 twitter.com/dkm14/status/1… Nothing to question. That was “DUMB ASS” play and your pride won’t let you admit it. “You” can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day 🙏🏾🙏🏾 twitter.com/dkm14/status/1… From the looks of it i can wipe my 💩 with yours! Continue to gossip you washed up wanna be. twitter.com/shannonsharpe/… From the looks of it i can wipe my 💩 with yours! Continue to gossip you washed up wanna be. twitter.com/shannonsharpe/…

Sharpe has yet to respond (if he chooses to at all).

Metcalf is still young and still learning to ignore the criticism thrown at him by NFL media and pundits.

Sharpe was making a valid point as it appeared that Metcalf disregarded the opportunity to stop the clock for a game-tying field goal in order to gain a few insignificant yards.

While the prerogative for coaching Metcalf falls to his coaches, it is the analysts' job to analyze and opine. Sharpe did his job. Metcalf did not.

Is Pete Carroll being a hypocrite?

In a rather ironic twist, Pete Carroll appears to be doing the same thing, using the media to get his message across to DK Metcalf

The head coach is right in getting irritated with the player's attitude. But perhaps the scolding should be in private....just as he stated in his quote that Metcalf should similarly look to speak with Sharpe in private about the matter.

Pete Carroll seems to be exhibiting the latest example of the phrase "do as I say and not as I do."

