Seattle Seahawks 'Best Case Scenario' Three Round Mock Draft

With the NFL draft on Thursday, let's look at the best possible outcome for the Seattle Seahawks over the first two days of action.

Round 1, pick 9: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Though only a small proportion of scouts, executives and media members see Cross as the best tackle in this year's class, there's a consensus that the Mississippi man is the best pass protector on the board.

Cross demonstrates incredible upper and lower body strength and surprising mobility. During pass reps, he is able to combine these with his superior hand placement, shutting down pass-rushers to buy his quarterback time.

Cross is a willing and capable run blocker, but when he gets his hands on a defender during a pass play, there is nothing a defender can do to break free. This is the real draw for the 2021 All-SEC tackle.

Considering free agent and long-time left tackle Duane Brown's drop in play last season, the Seahawks have the opportunity to get a man to lock down the left side of the offensive line for years to come.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL See a lot of quality reps like this from Charles Cross in pass protection against SEC competition. He neutralizes inside move, then recovers when caught leaning a bit by using his length to get his hands right back onto rusher as he tries to spin back outside. See a lot of quality reps like this from Charles Cross in pass protection against SEC competition. He neutralizes inside move, then recovers when caught leaning a bit by using his length to get his hands right back onto rusher as he tries to spin back outside. https://t.co/cdXXutJKQn

Projected trade with Green Bay Packers:

Seahawks receive: 22nd and 53rd overall picks

Packers receive: 40th and 41st overall picks

Seattle would move up with their second pick and down with their third. This could be an enticing deal for Green Bay, especially if the top tier wide receiver prospects (Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson, Drake London and company) are already off the board.

By bringing their first and second-round picks together, the Packers could get a chance to potentially grab two wideouts before the wide receiver run comes. This historically comes towards the middle or the end of the second round.

The move would also be great for Seattle, as it would give Pete Carroll and John Schneider a chance at two more top-tier offensive line prospects.

Round 1, pick 22: Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa

Iowa center: Tyler Linderbaum

Trading up into the first round puts the Seahawks in prime position to grab the consensus number one center in this year's class, Tyler Linderbaum.

Able to deal with the many stunts and games that centers face in the NFL, the 2021 unanimous All-American has the intelligence needed to organize pass-protection.

Linderbaum is a very quick and agile player, able to beat defenders to the front side on zone runs and move quickly up to the second level. His solid hand and feet technique makes him a very well-rounded prospect.

There are some concerns about Linderbaum's strength. The Iowa native often cedes too much ground to interior defensive linemen on bull rushes and is rarely able to drive defenders backwards on run downs.

Considering the Seahawks' current options at center are Kyle Fuller and Austin Blythe, taking Linderbaum would finally give the Seahawks a solid, long-term starter in the position.

NFL Prospect Clips @NflProspectClip Tyler Linderbaum (C) containing both tackles and the weak side linebacker on outside zone Tyler Linderbaum (C) containing both tackles and the weak side linebacker on outside zone https://t.co/SSnmWZsjS2

Round 2, pick 53: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Washington State right tackle: Abraham Lucas

Seattle took a left tackle with their first pick and now have the chance to take a great (and grossly underrated) right tackle with their third pick.

Lucas demonstrates tremendous effort and aggressiveness on every play. This is even more evident on run plays, where his mobility is more obvious. He's one of the better prospects at meeting linebackers in space and taking them out of a play, which is a large part of his appeal.

On top of that, he has the hand skills to deal with the finesse movements pass-rushers throw at him, while he uses his impressive mobility to handle the speed-rushers.

The main concern with Lucas is his footwork. He struggles to absorb bull rushes, leading to lost reps against power-based rushing moves.

Despite the Seahawks drafting Florida tackle Stone Forsythe last year, Abraham Lucas is too good a player to pass on. He should be able to start right away at right tackle.

Chase Goodbread @ChaseGoodbread

#seniorbowl Rep 2, WSU OL Abraham Lucas v Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie. Rep 2, WSU OL Abraham Lucas v Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie.#seniorbowl https://t.co/4YYA1KciSJ

Round 3, pick 72: Dylan Parham, Guard, Memphis

Memphis right guard: Dylan Parham

Despite not being taken until the round three compensatory picks in several mock drafts, Parham might be the best guard in the class.

Though he lacks the power to run over or dominate defensive linemen in the running game, the Georgia-born guard is adept at sealing defenders out of the play, frequently winning first contact against linebackers in open space.

In pass protection, Parham demonstrates a very strong base alongside great technique and footwork. As a result, he is unmatched in his ability to anchor against bull rushes.

For a team that has struggled to maintain pocket integrity up the middle for years and only has Gabe Jackson (30 years old) as an option at right guard, Parham could be a long-term option for the Seahawks.

Dane Brugler @dpbrugler



Love his knee bend, core strength, and balance in pass protection on tape. Showing the same thing during SB practice. #Memphis iOL Dylan Parham doesn’t get enough pub.Love his knee bend, core strength, and balance in pass protection on tape. Showing the same thing during SB practice. #Memphis iOL Dylan Parham doesn’t get enough pub. Love his knee bend, core strength, and balance in pass protection on tape. Showing the same thing during SB practice. https://t.co/qDWIEIMzdw

So what could the Seahawks get out of this draft?

Before the draft, the Seahawks’ current starting five offensive linemen were:

LT - Greg Eiland

LG - Damien Lewis

C - Kyle Fuller

RG - Gabe Jackson

RT - Jake Curhan.

After the draft, the Seahawks' starting five offensive linemen could be:

LT - Charles Cross

LG - Damien Lewis

C - Tyler Linderbaum

RG - Dylan Parham

RT - Abraham Lucas.

Many argue that the poor offensive line drove Russell Wilson out of the city, but in just two days, the Seahawks could rebuild their offensive line for the next ten years.

Edited by John Maxwell