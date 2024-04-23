Seahawks NFL Draft: Ranking Seattle's worst picks over the past 10 years

The Seattle Seahawks have selected some absolute gems in the draft in recent seasons; nevertheless, just like any other club, they have had players who fell short of expectations.

Rookies are a valuable asset to the Seahawks, who depend on them to fill important positions on the roster. Players who had significant roles in previous years have demonstrated this. However, the Seahawks have also suffered from the unfortunate selection of players who have failed to develop into important role players.

Here is a look at the top 5 worst Seahawks draft selections over the past ten years.

Listing Seahawks' worst draft picks in the last decade

5) S Marquise Blair - Second-round pick (2019)

The Seattle Seahawks selected Marquise Blair with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. By using that slot for a draft prospect, the team simply indicated that they had some expectation that the player would succeed. With Blair, though, such was not the case.

Blair showed promise during his incredibly brief playing time with the Seahawks, but he was unable to maintain the level of fitness required. His injury history posed a hurdle for the team, leading to his unexpected release before the start of the 2022 season.

4) WR D'Wyane Eskridge - Second-round pick (2021)

The Seattle Seahawks picked D'Wyane Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft to use him as an obvious third receiving threat behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, owing to injuries, inconsistent play, and even an offseason ban in 2023, that never happened.

Eskridge has only caught 17 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown in his career thus far. Now that 2023 draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is unquestionably among the top three options for the Seahawks' passing attack, Eskridge has dropped even further down the depth chart.

3) RB Rashaad Penny - First-round pick (2018)

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Rashaad Penny was mainly unable to stay healthy and perform to his full ability at the professional level, except a spectacular run at the end of the 2021 season and a promising start to 2022.

The Seahawks wanted Penny to be more available throughout his five seasons with them after drafting him in the first round of the 2018 draft, but he couldn't simply stay healthy.

The running back inked a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, and fans were optimistic that he would flourish in their potent running scheme. However, he only managed to play three games since he never truly managed to earn a spot in the starting lineup.

2) DE L.J. Collier - First round pick (2019)

L.J. Collier was selected with the 29th overall choice in the draft by the Seattle Seahawks, who sorely needed defensive line assistance in 2019. Collier was ultimately unable to provide anything of value to the Seahawks.

Collier's first season was hampered by an ankle ailment that kept him out of the season. However, he recovered well enough to start all 16 games in his second season with the Seahawks. Sadly, the defensive back didn't use that as a springboard, as he had a significant regression in his third season, finishing with just eight tackles and zero sacks in ten games.

Collier signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals in the 2023 offseason following four seasons in Seattle and just one season as a regular starter.

1) DT Malik McDowell - Second-round pick (2017)

Malik McDowell, who was selected with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, never played football again after suffering severe injuries in an ATV accident before training camp of what was supposed to be his rookie season. He was released in July 2018, a year after he was drafted.